Daily Journal staff report
The Potawatomi Paddlers Association is hosting a safety and skills training event starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Manteno Sportmen’s Club, located at 851 N. Main St., Manteno.
American Canoe Association certified trainer John Chase, of Bolingbrook, will teach the Essentials of Kayak Touring (Level 1/2) skills course, a full-day program that will provide you with the skills, knowledge and abilities to be safe and confident on inland lakes and coastal waters.
Topics covered include:
• Personal preparation and equipment
• Maintaining personal and group safety on the water
• Controlled capsize and wet exit with and without a spray skirt
• Develop strokes to maneuver your boat forward, backward, stopping, turning and sideways
• Using edging to improve maneuverability
• Use of low brace for support and to avoid capsize
• Introduction of low brace turn, draw and rudder strokes
• Solo and assisted rescue techniques
• Safety procedures, preparedness and equipment
A boat with sealed bow and stern bulkheads is preferred but not required for this class. Boats without sealed bulkheads may have limited participation in some skills.
Contact Bruce Cowhig at blcowhig@att.net for more information. There are limited spots available for the class.