Samaritan's Purse

Children excitedly open up donations from Samaritan’s Purse.

Local event From 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 9 at Zoar Community Church, 18172 IL-17, Reddick, there will be a Shoebox Distribution Trip story, a time of fellowship and learning with Operation Christmas Child Project Leaders from all over the Three Rivers Illinois area. This workshop is for those wanting to get a head start on promoting shoeboxes at their church/group; for new Project Leaders not sure where to begin; or those wanting to encourage a church/group to pack all-year long. The meeting will be held in Fellowship Hall.

Daily Journal staff report

Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child is celebrating its 30th year of ministry and local families are transforming empty shoeboxes into gifts of hope by filling them with supplies like pencils, crayons and notebooks, alongside personal care items and fun toys.

