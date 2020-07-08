Daily Journal staff report
The origin of this saying says proceedings must continue, no matter what catastrophe has occurred. This term is a theatrical credo dating from the 19th century, although the idea is much older (Shakespeare used it in “Henry IV, Part 1.”) Now, Sugar Creek Opera General Director Helen Todd and the opera’s board are following this credo while still taking necessary safety precautions for COVID-19.
So, the show will go on with a production of “The Pirates of Penzance” in Kankakee.
The storyline is a fun one. Set to music by Sir Arthur Sullivan Libretto by W.S. Gilbert, the Pirates of Penzance sail to shore and celebrate Frederic’s 21st birthday. Now that he’s an adult, Frederic decides to become a law-abiding citizen. He discovers Mabel and the Wards playing by the seashore. Frederic asks if anyone might like to marry him and Mabel says she would. Suddenly, Ruth and the pirates appear and begin to kidnap the wards in order to turn them into pirates. Mabel’s father, the Major General, enters and convinces the pirates not to take away his family because he’s an orphan and would be lonely. The pirates — who are all orphans — give in and cheer him up by making him an honorary pirate.
The Major General confesses to Mabel and Frederic that he’s not really an orphan, but is afraid to tell the pirates, and hopes that the Constables will scare them away. Through a mishap of a leap year birthday, Frederic discovers he must still be a pirate. More chaos ensures with running, hiding, and bravery. In the end, the pirates surrender in the name of the Queen. Being loyal subjects, the pirates immediately surrender. Everyone shakes hands. Mabel and Frederic are reunited.
Showtime will be 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 in the auditorium of Kankakee High School. Tickets ranging from $25 to $75 may be purchased at sugarcreekopera.com.
Sugar Creek Opera will follow the guidelines for the performance to adhere to precautions for COVID-19. All patrons will be asked to wear a mask to the performance. Hand sanitizer will be provided upon entry. Only 200 tickets will be sold to minimize the audience size. Traffic flow inside the auditorium will be guided. More details on these precautions can be found on the website at www.sugarcreekopera.com. An early bird discount is offered of 10% for those who buy tickets before July 15. In the event that the performance must be canceled, all tickets will receive a full refund.
Sugar Creek performances are supported by corporate sponsors, grants, donations and ticket sales. Donations may be made at any time at sugarcreekopera.com.
