Girls and Boys BSA Troop 324 will host a Scouting Open House from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 at the Bourbonnais Municipal Center, 700 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais.
The event will discuss the activities and benefits of Scouting.
All boys and girls from fifth to 11th grade and their families are invited to discover what Scouting is all about. The event will feature:
• Hot dogs and refreshments.
• An inside look at programs and all the gear involved in active Scouting.
• Information about camping and high adventure opportunities.
• A chance to meet Scouts and leaders from Girl’s Troop 324 and Boy’s Troop 324.
• Information about how to get started in Scouting.
Troop 324 serves both boys and girls from fifth grade to age 18, with weekly meetings, an active monthly camping program and frequent regional trips to points of interest. The Scouts BSA program focuses on being good community members and learning both outdoor and life skills.
For more information, call Andy Corbus 815-953-9700.