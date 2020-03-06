Disney’s Pixar Studios, known for its emotional stories that entertain all ages, brings us “Onward,” a story of the importance of brothers and the bond that is missing when a father dies young. Chris Pratt voices the boisterous and “sloppy” older elf brother “Barley” and Tom Holland finds his inner “Ian,” an awkwardly unsure elf teen. Together, both at pivotal points in their young lives, they discover that their father, formerly a wizard, has devised a way for the boys to spend one full day with him. As the magic partially develops dear old dad, the boys go on an adventure to find a way to fully bring him back into their lives for 24 hours as the precious time ticks away.
The story takes place in a fantasy world, but as we learn of the history of this unusual place, it somehow ends up looking a bit like our own world today. Kids are plugged in, unicorns scavenging in garbage cans like feral cats, mini dragons getting underfoot like puppies, and a working mom (voice of Julia Louis-Dreyfus) who is rekindling her own love life with Officer Bronco (voice of Mel Rodriguez). On Ian’s 16th birthday, Mom gives him a special gift from the boys’ father—a wizard’s staff and an incantation that will allow Dad to see, for one day, what his boys grew up to be.
That final sentence is probably already pulling on your heartstrings and it should. This is a story about family and the never-ending bond between a son and his father. It’s also a coming of age story about a boy who longs to be bold, confident, and successful; just like his father. And these two storylines run concurrently through the film, intersecting at just the right moment in the end. While the emotional aspect of the film is aways the underlying current, there’s plenty of snags in Ian and Barley’s plan to get the rest of dad to appear. As the staff’s magical element burst during the incantation bringing only one half of Dad back, Barley uses his knowledge of a game pertaining to magic and wizardry to guide them on an adventure of a lifetime. With plenty of bumps, both literal and figurative, along the road, Ian and Barley discover much more than how to complete dad.
“Onward” is a typical Pixar movies in many ways as it finds a way to appeal to both adults and kids, but this film with its vivid artistry and faster pacing makes it more appealing to younger children. The action seems non-stop which, in turn, makes it slightly less engaging for adults. However, the characters with their unique personalities perfectly portrayed through their respective vocal attributes, connect us to them as they solve puzzles and discover the next clue on their quest to find the magical stone for the staff. Holland’s scratchy and high pitched voice gives “Ian” that lack of confidence he requires and Pratt gives “Barley” a fun-loving, carefree, loving tone which balances Ian’s characteristics.
Animation and humanity are the two ingredients that Pixar purposefully blends together and while Barley and Ian certainly come to life as well as the imposing Manticore (voice of Octavia Spencer), bringing just a pair of pants, aka Dad, to life is a feat unto itself. The animators make us believe that there truly is just one half of dad, but it is how these talented artists use the story to connect Dad and Barley that begins the tugging of the heartstrings.
Self-discovery is an important aspect of “Onward” for both Barley and Ian as they find themselves running from the law, evil spirits, and tough, winged pixies. Ian and Barley have a complete narrative arc, but the bold ending which ultimately supports Ian’s revelation may not set well with everyone.
“Onward” is a beautifully animated and emotional film punctuating the importance of family, but with its pacing, it seems to miss out on fully accentuating that emotion as it focuses on the action. This imbalance slightly takes away from the story, but it also will capture the younger viewers’ attention for longer periods.
Reel Talk Rating 3 Stars
