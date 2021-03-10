Dr. John Bowling, president of Olivet Nazarene University, released his latest book, "Windows and Mirrors: Exploring the Parables of Jesus," last week. His other books include "A Way with Words," "Grace-Full Leadership and Packin’ Up" and "Headin’ Out — Making the Most of Your College Adventure."
"Windows and Mirrors" examines the Gospels and their parables — the analogy-centered stories Jesus used to teach his followers about his coming kingdom. Bowling asks, "Why did Jesus tell so many of these stories?" And, "What do they have to say to us today?"
The book dives into some of Jesus' best-loved parables (along with some less familiar ones) in order to explore the rich symbolism, deep emotion and eternal perspective these stories have to offer. Along the way, Bowling demonstrates how these timeless tales are both mirrors in which we see ourselves reflected and windows through which we can see into the very heart of God.
During his tenure as president, Bowling has published over 65 articles and seven books. All of the proceeds from each book have been used to create student scholarships at Olivet.
“I’ve really grown to like [writing],” said Bowling when awarded with the Daily Journal's 2021 Lifetime Achievement. “It fits with my work in some ways.”
Bowling will be retiring at the end of the school year and is considering continuing to write during retirement. His published books are available on Amazon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.