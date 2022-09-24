Olivet

Olivet Nazarene University campus.

 Daily Journal/file

Daily Journal staff report

BOURBONNAIS — On Sept. 12, U.S. News & World Report released the 2023 Best Colleges Report, and Olivet Nazarene University received distinguished rankings and recognition including a ranking in the Best Value School — Regional Universities (Midwest) and Regional University (Midwest) categories.

The University was also recognized as a Top Performer on Social Mobility — Regional Universities (Midwest); Best Undergraduate Nursing program; and Best Undergraduate Engineering Program (at schools where doctorate degrees are not offered). These rankings took into consideration various factors including retention and graduation rates, faculty and financial resources, student excellence and alumni engagement.

