This fall, Olivet Nazarene University invites all to experience the Ruffatti pipe organ during The Ovid Young Memorial Organ Recital Series.
There will be five accomplished musicians in the Betty and Kenneth Hawkins Centennial Chapel on Olivet’s campus. Performances will take place at noon Monday and Oct. 21, and at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 25.
There is no admission charge for the concerts.
This recital series honors the memory and musical career of Dr. Ovid Young, who passed away in 2014. An Olivet alumnus, he is remembered by many as a beloved performer, teacher, mentor and colleague. A pianist, organist, composer and conductor, Young had to his credit more than 7,000 performances in major concert halls, churches and colleges around the world.
The fall performance schedule and guest musicians are:
Monday — Kavin Sampson, who has been involved with music activities in the greater Kankakee area for more than 40 years. He grew up in Austin, Minn., where he showed an early interest in music.
Sampson received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in organ performance from Northwestern University. He has served as music director at Asbury United Methodist Church, Kankakee, since 2005. Since 2007, he also has assisted at St. Anne parish.
In addition to church music, Sampson also has been involved with Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra, Kankakee Valley Theatre Association and River Valley Wind Ensemble, playing clarinet, oboe, bassoon, contra bassoon and piano as needed.
Oct. 21 — Rhonda Edgington and Brian Reichenbach. Edginton is a creative and eclectic musician with a diverse repertoire and wide range of musical interests. She has a master’s degree in organ from Indiana University, a bachelor’s degree in piano from Wheaton College (Illinois) and a diploma in organ performance from the Hochschule für Künste/University of the Arts in Bremen, Germany.
She is the dean of the Holland, Mich., chapter of the American Guild of Organists. Rhonda lives with her family in Holland, where she is the organist at Hope Church, a staff accompanist at Hope College, Seminary Organist at Western Theological Seminary.
Reichenbach performs throughout the Chicago area and is an assistant professor of music at Trinity International University in Deerfield, where he directs the Symphonic Band and teaches trumpet. Before his position at Trinity, he also taught trumpet at Olivet.
He holds degrees from Wheaton College and DePaul University, as well as a DMA from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Oct. 25 — Dr. Jane Holstein and Joel Raney. Holstein is the music editor at Hope Publishing. She studied organ at Olivet, and also at the University of Kansas and Northwestern University. She compiled “Hymns of Praise,” a book of 200 hymns and songs. She also serves as director of music ministries at First Presbyterian Church of River Forest.
Raney is a working composer and musician who graduated from The Juilliard School with a master’s degree in piano performance. He is influenced by many stylings from old hymns to Broadway musicals and jazz. Mr. Raney applies his lifetime love of music to the creation of music.
