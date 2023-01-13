Olivet

Olivet Nazarene University campus.

 Daily Journal/file

Daily Journal staff report

BOURBONNAIS — Olivet Nazarene University recently announced the launch of the entrepreneurship program as an extension of the Mick McGraw School of Business.

Enrollment is now open to students who want to enter this interdisciplinary field. Classes will begin in fall 2023 and completion of the program will lead to a Bachelor of Science degree.

