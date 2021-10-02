Daily Journal staff report
The Kankakee River State Park — located at 5314 IL-102 in Bourbonnais — has released its list of events for October. For questions and more information on events, email Adam Minton at adam.minton@illinois.gov.
Guided hike
At 1 p.m. every Friday, the Visitor’s Center offers a guided interpretative hike of the Rock Creek and Chief Shaw Trails. Meet at the North Loop Parking Area at the trail head across Rt. 102 from the park’s main entrance.
Classic Horror Movie Night
At 8 p.m. every Saturday in October, the Kankakee River State Park will host a viewing of a classic horror movie. Bring snacks, blankets and lawn chairs.
• Oct. 2: “Night of the Living Dead” (1968)
• Oct. 9: “The Birds” (1963)
• Oct. 16: “Psycho” (1960)
• Oct. 23: “Nosferatu” (1922)
• Oct. 30: “Frankenstein” (1931).
Painting class
At 3 p.m. Oct. 9, the painting class event is open to all ages. Cost to attend is a suggested $10 donation if you need supplies and free if you bring your own. Enjoy a beautiful day of painting in the Wildflower Garden at the Kankakee State Park’s Visitor’s Center. There will be a painting class for adults and a separate painting area for children.
Stream Ecology Day
On Oct. 10 and 24, the Kankakee River State Park is looking for volunteers interested in participating in an on-going stream habitat project at Rock Creek. This event also will include interpretive education on stream ecology and aquatic wildlife.
Cemetery Walk and Historical Tour
At 2 p.m. Oct. 11, meet at the Smith Family Cemetery at the Kankakee River State Park. The event will include a guided tour and historical talk on the early settlement of the Kankakee area. There is no cost to attend.
Native Talk
At noon Oct. 16, the Visitor’s Center at the Kankakee River State Park will be hosting a presentation by Koria Manning, a representative from the Anishinaabe Nation: Three Fires, also known as the Ojibwe, Odawa and Potawatomi. The talk will be focused on the Native History of the State Park, the Native significance of the Kankakee Mallow and will include a Land Acknowledgement Ceremony. The cost to attend is free.
Wilderness education
At 10 a.m. Oct. 22, The Kankakee River State Park will be holding a Wilderness Education Class, focusing on wildlife, naturalism and wilderness survival. There is no cost to attend.
Night Hike
On Oct 23, join us at the Kankakee River State Park for a guided night hike. The hike will focus on interpretive education on nocturnal wildlife. This event is free. Meet at the North Loop Parking Area across from the main entrance of the park.