Kankakee River State Park Visitors Center open (copy)

The Kankakee River State Park, and its Visitor Center, will host a number of events throughout November.

The Kankakee River State Park is offering a variety of events through the remainder of November. For questions and more information, email Adam Minton at adam.minton@illinois.gov.

The Kankakee River State Park is located at 5314 W State Route 102 in Bourbonnais.

Guided Hike Focusing on Biology of Hibernation

Meet at the North Loop Parking area at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14.

Historical Tour and Cemetery Clean Up

Meet at the Smith Family Cemetery at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15.

Wilderness Class

Meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Visitor’s Center at the Kankakee River State Park for a class on the wilderness. This course will cover the meaning of nature and environmental ethics as well as wildlife and how to recognize animal sign.

Urban Wildlife Talk

Meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at the Visitor’s Center.

Fall River/Rock Creek Clean Up

Happening from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, Nov. 22. Meet at the suspension bridge at the Kankakee River State Park.

Fall Bird Feeder Craft Day

Meet at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, at the Visitor’s Center. Email Adam Minton at adam.minton@illinois.gov to RSVP.

Friday Hikes

At 1 p.m. every Friday, the Kankakee River State Park sponsors a guided hike of Rock Creek Trail. Meet at the North Loop parking area. This hike is led by Site Naturalist, Adam Minton, and includes the scenic waterfall at rock creek and many more natural wonders in the Kankakee River State Park.