Daily Journal staff report
The Nouveaux Honkies, the eclectic husband-wife duo from Florida, will bring their brand of Americana and roots songs for the third straight year to the area this weekend.
The Nouveaux Honkies are performing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Inside Out in Gilman. “It’s a guaranteed great time,” says James Walker of the Friends of the Blues, who are co-sponsoring the event with Inside Out.
The audience will be entertained by songs like, “You’re the Reason Our Kids Are Ugly,” “In Spite of Ourselves,” and TNH original, “Big Heart, Hard Head.”
“Put this duo into the setting of a delightful wine bar, an event and performance venue like Inside Out in downtown Gilman, and your night is made,” writes Walker.
The Nouveaux Honkies are Tim O’Donnell and Rebecca Dawkins, an acoustic duo performing country-enthused songs — not loud electric blues featured at most Friends of the Blues shows, according to a news release.
With O’Donnell on acoustic guitar and vocals and Dawkins on violin-fiddle and vocals, The Nouveaux Honkies perform relatable original songs and do amazing arrangements of classic Americana tunes like “Wichita Lineman.”
In their original songs, O’Donnell is the kind of songwriter able to swing between bitingly funny and touchingly honest. Across their scheduled two sets, they will have the audience members transforming from stitches of laughter to tears of emotion.
Showstoppers are their stellar songs “Loud in Here,” the title track on their fifth and latest album and their fourth CD’s title track “Blues for Country,” which perfectly mixes R&B with Dawkin’s country fiddle.
Inside Out, at 226 N. Central St. in Gilman, will be serving wine, beer cocktails and appetizers. There will be a food truck available.
Cover charge is $15. Reservations are available by calling 815-265-9905. The general public is invited to this event.
