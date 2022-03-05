A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by cloudy and windy conditions this afternoon. High 71F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Windy at times...showers and thunderstorms likely early - only a slight chance for more storms after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST /10 AM EST/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...From 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ this evening to 9 AM CST /10
AM EST/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Nick Offerman, the actor widely known for his character Ron Swanson on the television sitcom “Parks and Recreation,” will deliver the keynote address for this year’s Illinois Conservation Foundation gala April 6.
“I am delighted that Nick accepted our invitation to be the keynote speaker at this year’s ICF gala,” said Colleen Callahan in a news release.
Callahan is director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which receives support from the Illinois Conservation Foundation for outdoors programming.
“Nick is a great ambassador for nature and the outdoors, and we are thrilled that he’ll be able to share his message about the importance of conservation back here in his home state of Illinois.”
In addition to acting, Offerman is an author, woodworker and avid outdoorsman. He was born in Joliet and graduated from the College of Fine and Applied Arts at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
In a guest role on “The West Wing,” Offerman’s character was part of a conservationist group exposing the plight of wolves deprived of their natural migratory routes.
The Illinois Conservation Foundation gala will take place virtually from 6:30 to 8 p.m. April 6. Registration is free, but advance registration is required at ilconservation.org/gala.
Another highlight of the gala is a segment honoring the 2021 class of the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame.
Since 1995, the Illinois Conservation Foundation has raised and given away more than $41 million for conservation efforts in Illinois. The annual gala is the foundation’s largest annual fundraising event.