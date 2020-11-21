An adventure tale that’s thrilling for the reader
Similar to the 1939 movie version of “The Wizard of Oz,” Rachel Joyce’s new novel, “Miss Benson’s Beetle,” starts out in black and white and then opens up into glorious Technicolor.
In 1950, World War II is over, but England remains grim and gray, with food and goods still rationed and everyone ground down.
“Streets were lined with broken buildings. ... You could go miles on the bus and not see a flower. Or blue sky.”
Middle-aged schoolteacher Margery Benson is chafing at her dreary life, which feels as though it’s over before it even has begun. She pictures herself as “a beetle in a killing jar, dying slowly.”
On the day her students pass around a mocking cartoon depicting her as a lumpy woman with a nose like a potato and feet like planks, she finally has had enough.
She walks out of the classroom where she is teaching the loathed domestic sciences, inexplicably steals a fire extinguisher and a pair of boots from the teachers’ lounge, gets on a bus and heads off into a new life.
As a girl, the last bright moment in Margery Benson’s life was the afternoon her gentle father introduced her to a book of amazing creatures — the Loch Ness Monster, the South African quagga, the golden beetle of New Caledonia. At the sight of the beetle, “her insides gave a lurch. ... It was as if Nature had taken a bit of jewelry and made an insect instead.”
So, on the day she steals the boots, Margery decides the hell with the domestic sciences; she will sail to New Caledonia and find that beetle.
It’s a preposterous idea. Not only is the journey long and dangerous, but the beetle likely doesn’t exist. But off she goes, with a paid companion she finds through the classified ads. Enid Pretty is feisty and tough, a blond woman in high-heeled boots who irritates Miss Benson by calling her “Marge.” Somewhere along the way, Enid acquires a dog, which strains their relationship even more.
At the heart of the story is the slow, unlikely friendship that builds between the two women and how that friendship enables them both to grow stronger, more capable and more self-reliant. And if this sounds hokey, well, it’s not. It’s thrilling.
There are delightful flashes of humor in this novel — Margery’s first attempt at sleeping in a hammock comes to mind — but this isn’t a sweet book. The women don’t always act honorably — they fight; they bicker; they betray each other. Secrets and hurt from their past threaten to jeopardize their present. Joyce is excellent at depicting their pain and revealing their failings, and she has no qualms about repeatedly placing her characters in harm’s way.
As Margery and Enid sail across the ocean and trek up mountains, they are stalked by a man, a war-shattered soldier who has become obsessed with Margery. Where she goes, he follows. At first, he’s a month behind them, but as the gap begins to close, the danger grows palpable.
The ending is not pat, nor fully happy. But it is hopeful. There is resilience, there is redemption, and there is beauty — great beauty. In Technicolor.
— Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
Maguire’s ‘A Wild Winter Swan’ is wicked good
Gregory Maguire still has the magic touch.
He enchanted the world with “Wicked,” his novel about a soulful young witch, a book that turned into a hit Broadway musical. His publisher is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the book this year with a handsome new edition.
Since “Wicked,” Maguire has published several dozen books, for adults and for kids. He has plenty more tricks up his sleeve — and sleeves are an issue in his charming new novel, “A Wild Winter Swan.”
Laura’s world does not seem very magical to her. At 15, she is a “semi-orphan,” her father and brother dead, her mother disappeared. She’s living with her paternal grandparents, Ovid and Renata Ciardi, in a slightly dilapidated brownstone in New York City in the early 1960s.
Her grandparents are loving but busy and a touch eccentric. Their wisecracking Irish cook, Mary Bernice, is kind to Laura, but the girl is deeply lonely.
She finds consolation in telling herself stories about her own life, as if she is a fictional character. Somehow “the told tale” gives shape to a life that seems to be going nowhere.
The book begins a couple of days before Christmas, a season that ought to be cheering but in the Ciardi household is fraught with tension. Laura’s grandmother already is on edge about hosting Christmas Eve dinner for her judgmental sister and the sister’s rich new suitor when the ceiling in the front hall falls in, damaged by a leak.
Amid the bustle of workmen trying to repair the damage in time, Laura learns from her grandmother she soon will be sent away to boarding school in Montreal. Bullied at school by a cadre of classic mean girls, she fought back — and ended up expelled.
Laura returns to clean out her school locker on the last day of the term and, for the last time, to read to first-graders in an after-school program. She chooses a Hans Christian Andersen story, one about a young girl whose 11 beloved brothers are turned into swans by one of those pesky wicked stepmothers.
The girl in the story finds a way to return them to human form by weaving moonlight into magical shirts. But she runs short of material, and one shirt lacks a sleeve. When she puts it on her favorite brother, he turns into a human with one arm and one swan’s wing.
— Colette Bancroft, Tampa Bay Times
Memoir highlights a controversial life
Most longtime Pittsburghers already have an opinion about famed forensic pathologist Cyril Wecht. The man has been in the public eye since the 1960s and his legal and medical expertise has been called on in some of the most high-profile deaths in American history. He also never has been shy about speaking his mind, which is arguably just as important to his legacy.
The longtime Allegheny County coroner knows his trademark outspokenness occasionally rubs people the wrong way, including many in positions of power. So, he decided to tell his side of the story with film producer and magazine columnist Jeff Sewald on an autobiography, “The Life and Deaths of Cyril Wecht: Memoirs of America’s Most Controversial Forensic Pathologist.”
The book chronicles Wecht’s life from his childhood mostly spent in the Lower Hill District to his rise to prominence as one of the country’s (and the world’s) go-to authorities in his field. In addition to medical and legal professionals, he’s earned respect from the likes of filmmaker Oliver Stone and actor Alec Baldwin, whom he consulted with on the movies “JFK” and “Concussion,” respectively.
People who find the 89-year-old charming and incisive probably will have that perception solidified by this book. So will anyone who believes his blunt candor is a symptom of an inflated ego. It’s Cyril Wecht raw and unfiltered — for better or worse.
There’s a certain arrogance that comes with the territory, and it comes through in Wecht’s writing. He is a man who won’t back down from his beliefs, and to hell with everyone else. Those who know him either appreciate his conviction or roll their eyes.
But no one questions his hard work. How many other forensic pathologists have been asked to consult on President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, the O.J. Simpson trial, Elvis Presley’s death, the attempted assassination of Taiwan’s president and many, many more?
Wecht’s reputation as both an expert and an irritant has created a complicated relationship between him and the government. He has some choice words for fellow Democrat and Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala — “I don’t believe that the words ‘integrity’ and ‘transparency’ are in his vocabulary” — and labels others “bastards” for making his life miserable with what he thought were politically motivated legal actions against him.
In terms of structure, the book jumps around from notable moments in his life before devoting the last 50-plus pages to a true-crime extravaganza of his takes on famous cases. Sprinkled in fairly often are italicized block quotes from colleagues, friends, family and others showering him with praise. The admiration avalanche grows tiresome after a while, but it does provide a few gems that illuminate Wecht’s character.
It all adds up to a portrait of a man aware of why some people don’t like him and perfectly at peace with it. He does admit this: “If I had been a bit more diplomatic and patient, and a little less antagonistic and controversial, I might have achieved more.”
But then he wouldn’t be Cyril Wecht.
— Joshua Axelrod, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
