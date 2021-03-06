An ode to the strength and ferocity of mothers
It’s 1921 in Texas, and 25-year-old Elsa Wolcott is considered by her own parents to be an ugly, unmarriable spinster. Elsa’s family is wealthy, but she is horribly unhappy. She dreams of a life in which she is loved and also feels brave.
One day, Elsa becomes entangled with a young man named Rafe, who she is forced to marry when he gets her pregnant and her parents disown her. They build a comfortable life and family together on Rafe’s family farm. But then, the Great Depression hits and so does the Dust Bowl.
The family is broke and miserable, and it falls to Elsa to fend for her two children. It breaks Elsa’s heart to abandon the land she loves, but as the dust storms worsen, she knows the family must leave. They travel to California in search of a better life, but there, they find even more hardship, even more poverty. Through it all, Elsa refuses to stop fighting for her family — no matter what.
“The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah is a captivating, heartbreaking tale of a family who will do anything for each other — and everything to survive. The strength of Hannah’s prose brings the characters to life in a way that will make you unable to tear yourself away from them. You will celebrate their triumphs, mourn their tragedies and commend their bravery.
Through it all, it is easy to feel Hannah’s desire to honor those who lived and fought through this devastating time in history. “The Four Winds” is also an ode to the strength and ferocity of mothers and a declaration that sometimes, love is the only thing that holds us together.
Above all else, “The Four Winds” is merely a really good story, one that hits you in all the right places and will keep surprising you until the end.
— Molly Sprayregen, The Associated Press
An insider’s look behind the ‘60 Minutes’ stopwatch
Long-time multi-award winning producer Ira Rosen has written a sometimes sad, often funny, always revealing portrait of American television’s most famous and successful news show, “60 Minutes.”
Rosen certainly had reporting time for “Ticking Clock: Behind the Scenes at 60 Minutes” — he was a producer at the CBS show for about 25 years.
In anecdotes and conversations, Rosen offers an engaging tutorial on how “60 Minutes’” signature, high-quality mini-documentaries are produced, but perhaps the book’s most important contribution comes in ratifying the essential role of skilled, tenacious journalism in maintaining a democracy.
Misdeeds of our elected representatives provided a steady stream of story topics for “60 Minutes” in the Rosen years, less so now as more show segments appear to be linked to the news and fewer pieces are investigative.
“60 Minutes” emerges as a less-than great place to work, at least in the era of founder Don Hewitt. He shunned staff meetings and essentially let producers and correspondents fight it out for stories and airtime. Correspondent Mike Wallace thrived in that untamed workplace, poaching stories from his fellow correspondents, berating producers and abusing women staffers.
Rosen produced for Wallace for nine years but never truly learned to manage the star correspondent’s outbursts and general bad behavior.
Rosen related how Wallace once barged into Rosen’s office, demanding to know who was on the phone. Rosen said nothing, handed the phone to Wallace and left the room. Rosen had been talking to his mother.
Wallace never again interrupted Rosen’s phone calls.
A fundamental journalism tenet is a principled reporter cannot be friends or have relationships with people or institutions in their reporting orbit.
Lesley Stahl, Bill Whitaker and Anderson Cooper emerge as stand-out reporters and polite, considerate, caring people. Ed Bradley was a producer favorite.
Rosen produced “60 Minutes” pieces into the Trump presidency. He retired in 2019 and misses the powerful investigative pieces of the program’s glory days.
— Jeff Rowe, The Associated Press
Bill Gates offers a hopeful take on climate change
Watching Bill Gates in the news during the years, his demeanor usually is that of an earnest, enthusiastic college professor, someone who draws on research and thinks before he talks and, it turns out, before he writes, too.
Gates has crafted a calm, reasoned, well-sourced explanation of the greatest challenge of our time and what we must change to avoid cooking our planet in “How to Avoid Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need.”
Gates works through steel, meat-production, flying and every other way we produce carbon dioxide and other gasses that are causing our atmosphere, oceans and land to retain more heat.
One conclusion sure to provoke debate is Gates’ contention that to conquer global warming, we need to produce at least some of our electricity from nuclear power, which he notes, is clean and safer than ever.
And Gates is funding multiple research projects himself focused on finding ways to, among other things, make cement without releasing carbon into the atmosphere.
Gates cautions, however, we can’t invent our way to a reprieve from catastrophic global warming.
He also explains how cows expel great quantities of methane, which causes 28 times more warming per molecule than carbon dioxide.
Gates implores federal governments to fund more research on how we can shift to an economy that can reduce our damaging emissions to zero by 2050.
He acknowledges the issue is complex, but he says President Joe Biden’s administration understands the urgency for action.
He urges to buy green products whenever possible, and people also must demand public policies that put us on a path to zero global-warming emissions.
Gates’ book is high on solutions and low on dire warnings, the staple of many other writings on climate change.
— Jeff Rowe, The Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.