‘Little Disaster’ is a twisting mystery
What would you do if one of your dear, trusted friends was suspected of harming her baby?
Liz, a pediatrician who went through birth classes with Jess, knows what a great mother she is to her two children. But when Jess shows up with little Betsy in the ER with life-threatening signs that point to child abuse, plus a questionable story as to how Betsy was hurt, suddenly friendship takes a back seat. Liz, as required by law, notifies authorities, and the nightmare begins.
The tragedy is even more complicated because the birth class where Liz’s and Jess’ families met also included two other husbands and wives with whom they’ve become fast friends. When Betsy’s injuries come to light and Jess comes under suspicion, the couples fray in ways that betray confidences, loyalty and interpersonal ethics.
Sarah Vaughan, bestselling author of “Anatomy of a Scandal,” employs searing emotions and soul-searching gymnastics as these couples try to justify or explain how this perfect mother could have cracked. Or did she?
Each of the mothers, and some of the dads, is forced to examine her own parenting weaknesses in ways that make them turn on Jess and embrace her possible moment of breakdown.
— Ginny Greene, Star Tribune
‘Speak, Okinawa’ is a masterful memoir and more
Elizabeth Miki Brina’s “Speak, Okinawa” is a masterful memoir in which Brina examines the complex relationship she has with her interracial parents. Brina’s father, white and American, met her mother, who is from the island of Okinawa, while he was stationed there on a U.S. military base. The two settled in the United States, where Brina’s mother spent decades feeling lonely and out of place.
Brina grew up feeling close to her father and resenting her mother. Desperate to feel wholly American, she pushed her mother away, embarrassed of her accent and overall inability to truly assimilate.
In this investigation of her childhood, Brina begins to see things differently. She looks at life from her mother’s perspective, and now, she starts to understand the depth of her pain, pain she endured from leaving behind all she knew and loved and also the pain of calling occupied land home.
The book is both a mediation on Brina’s own family as well as a powerful history of the United States’ occupation of Okinawa, where it maintains a massive military presence to this day.
Brina’s writing is crisp, captivating and profound. She is vulnerable, raw and relatable, and her stories will no doubt cause readers to reflect on their relationships with their own parents. As educational as it is entertaining.
— Molly Sprayregen, The Associated Press
Isabel Allende offers bold exploration of womanhood
Acclaimed writer Isabel Allende’s short memoir, “The Soul of a Woman” is a bold exploration of womanhood, feminism, parenting, aging, love and more.
This short but mighty memoir opens with a proud declaration Allende has been a feminist since kindergarten; from there, launches readers into an enchanting examination of the life she has lived ever since.
Now in her late 70s, Allende reflects on her life, from her childhood and parents to her experiences of becoming a mother and grandmother.
The memoir is a chronicle of her fierce advocacy for herself and for the power of women, and it is also an ode to the many people who shaped her. With humor and wisdom, Allende offers poignant observations on topics such as ambition, the lack of respect we show to aging people and the #MeToo movement.
Spending time with Allende within these pages is a true delight. The book is conversational, contemplative and relatable. Allende is self-deprecating and jubilant, writing as if she is chatting over coffee and scones with an old friend about the lessons life has taught her. The book no doubt will make you think about these big concepts in new and personal ways.
— Molly Sprayregen, The Associated Press
