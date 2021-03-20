‘Klara and the Sun’ is a poignant mediation on love
“Klara and the Sun,” by Nobel-winning writer Kazuo Ishiguro, takes readers on a journey through the mind of Klara, one of many artificial friends who have been built to keep lonely children company. Klara is a one-of-a-kind machine whose keen observational abilities are consistently praised by the human beings who meet her. She might be a machine, but her thoughts and emotions are deeply real.
Klara is chosen at the store by a young girl named Josie who connects with her immediately. She comes home with her to learn Josie has a serious illness. Ever devoted to the child who chose her, Klara takes it upon herself to ensure Josie remains safe and healthy for as long as possible.
Ishiguro creates a fascinating world through Klara’s eyes as she works to understand how humans operate while at the same time working through a growing number of feelings of her own. During the book, Klara is more or less treated as a person and sometimes, you even might forget she isn’t one.
Ishiguro’s prose is soft and quiet. It feels like the perfect book to curl up with on a Sunday afternoon. He allows the story to unfold slowly and organically, revealing enough on every page to continue piquing the reader’s curiosity. The novel is an intriguing take on how artificial intelligence might play a role in our futures. It is a poignant meditation on love and loneliness and asks us to ponder whether someone such as Klara ever truly can embody the human spirit or if the soul is something that never can be manufactured.
— Molly Sprayregen, The Associated Press
An Ohio hospital reveals all the ills of health care
For the reader, it’s hard to avoid an abiding sense of sadness and shame that creeps in about halfway through “The Hospital: Life, Death and Dollars in a Small American Town,” when it becomes clear a health care company’s insatiable drive for more money has overcome the high ideals of patient care, of ministering to people in their hours of greatest need.
As author Brian Alexander shows, the history of the hospital in Bryan, Ohio, parallels America’s struggle to come to some consensus on how to provide health care.
Again and again, Alexander finds people avoiding seeing doctors because they can’t pay for the service, skipping medications because they can’t afford them, struggling to overcome poor dietary habits and imprisoned in an economy of government aid and low-pay service jobs.
Hospital services’ charges rose 200 percent from 1998-19, about four times the rate of inflation. The bigger hospital chains offer higher pay because they have maximized their ability to get the greatest return on every procedure and supply used.
Alexander spent about two years researching and reporting this book. He was given complete access to meetings at the hospital, where financial topics dominated. He reviewed 3,100 documents and interviewed so many people a spreadsheet would be helpful to keep track of all the characters.
Alexander hopes his book will show the cruel gulfs in American health care – how the financially secure can get the best health care, and the tens of millions of lower-income people lack health care, get little to no preventative care, self-ration their medicines and die young.
— Jeff Rowe, The Associated Press
Take a ride into the greatest frontier in science
In “Code Breaker,” Walter Isaacson’s central character is the likable biochemistry researcher and Nobel Prize winner, Jennifer Doudna, but the science is a tougher subject for the ordinary person to embrace.
Prerequisites almost are required — biology 101 and chemistry 101 would be helpful in grasping the roles of introns and cryocooling crystals, as examples.
Star of the book is CRISPR — clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats — the ability of scientists to modify genes, which then can allow them to, for example, repair defective genetic disorders such as cystic fibrosis.
And at 512 pages, “Code Breaker” is a hefty reading-time investment with big doses of science, a tough read at times with textbook-like digressions into the supporting science.
Isaacson conveys all this, though, with unflagging enthusiasm, as if he can barely restrain himself from turning into a scientist himself.
The ramifications of Doudna and her colleagues’ work is wondrous, scary and a testimony to the scientific expertise at our universities and research institutions.
In those research labs, Doudna and her colleagues are developing some of the pivotal breakthroughs in human history, providing the prospect of giving humans the ability to eliminate the threat of many diseases by modifying those genetic strands. Imagine how different our global experience might have been this past year if we had the ability to adapt our immune systems to resist COVID-19.
From there, it’s a short step to creating designer humans. Want a tall child with brown eyes and dark hair? That ability raises moral and ethical concerns humans have not yet faced.
The electronics revolution has changed everything about how we live; now the life-sciences revolution offers the ability to change life itself.
— Jeff Rowe, The Associated Press
