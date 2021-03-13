Elk hunters become the hunted in novel ‘Dark Sky’
Steve Price, the billionaire left coast CEO of a social media company, wants to go elk hunting in Wyoming. He’s hankering for a “real” wilderness experience, he tells the state’s governor, because when a guy such as Price wants to shoot something, that’s who he calls.
The governor, hoping a good experience will convince Price to choose Wyoming for his new headquarters, orders Game Warden Joe Pickett to make it happen. Traipsing through the rugged mountains with a spoiled-rotten greenhorn and his fawning entourage isn’t on Joe’s bucket list, but the governor doesn’t give him much choice. Joe can lose the attitude or his job.
But in “Dark Sky,” C.J. Box’s 21st Joe Pickett novel, another Wyoming outdoorsman is thrilled at the news Price is coming.
Earl Thomas blames social media in general and Price in particular for online bullying he thinks drove his daughter to suicide. Earl figured he’d have to go to Silicon Valley to get his revenge, but now Price is coming to him.
As it turns out, the suicide might have been mostly Earl’s fault, but acknowledging that is not in his tool kit. So, as Price and Pickett head into the mountains to hunt elk, Thomas and his two thuggish sons mount up to hunt them.
The result is a suspenseful, action-packed yarn set in the vividly described wilderness around Battle Mountain.
Meanwhile, as Joe is struggling to survive, his pal Nate Romanowski, a not fully reformed outlaw turned falconer, has troubles of his own. Someone has been stealing his falcons, and if Nate ever gets his hands on him, blood will be spilled. This subplot ends in a cliffhanger, an obvious teaser for Joe Picket No. 22.
— Bruce DeSilva, The Associated Press
King’s new ‘Later’ is much more than a crime story
Stephen King gets a lot of credit for creating the monsters under kids’ beds (here’s looking at you, Pennywise) but not enough for this simple fact: The guy gets kids. Their fears, certainly, but also their voices, the way they see the world differently than adults.
To a long list that includes Danny Torrance, of “The Shining,” and Gordie Lachance, of “The Body,” we can now add Jamie Conklin, the star of King’s most recent novel, “Later.”
Published under the Hard Case Crime imprint, which also distributed “The Colorado Kid” (2005) and “Joyland” (2013) — “Later” is narrated by 22-year-old Jamie, looking back on his formative years. He begins his story at age 6, when he first figured out he could see and talk to the dead.
It’s that gift that propels the plot of this slim novel. Encouraged by his mother’s NYPD girlfriend, Liz, Jamie gets tied up in the pursuit of a serial bomber in New York. It’s not giving too much away to say he helps crack the case, but to say what happens after that would spoil all the fun.
There’s classic King here for fans. Imagine the carnage on any given day in the Big Apple and then imagine being a young man seeing the mangled dead walking around in the afterlife, with holes in their heads “as big as a dessert plate and surrounded by irregular fangs of bone.”
But even amid the gore and escalating tension, King finds moments to make Jamie relatable. As Liz and his mom argue at the scene of a crime, we pop inside Jamie’s head before he screams at them.
In the end, the story Jamie narrates to readers climaxes in a thrilling whodunit while uncovering truths about Jamie’s life that might have been better left buried.
— Rob Merrill, The Associated Press
100 women use their cameras to capture public life
When Parisian authorities issued a decree in 1800 requiring women to obtain a permit to wear pants in public, the French writer George Sand defied the order. She dressed in men’s clothes and walked from one end of Paris to the other, later writing about the exhilarating feeling of being able to go wherever she wanted, whenever she wanted and not have anyone pay attention.
Melissa Breyer, a writer and photographer, recounts that bit of feminist history in an excellent introduction to a new book, “Women Street Photographers,” arguing Sand’s “peripatetic explorations” of 1830s Paris helped pave the way for later generations of women who would use cameras, not pens, to chronicle their impressions of public life.
The book showcases the work of 100 women around the world today using cameras and cellphones to capture the lyrical moments of everyday life — what Henri Cartier-Bresson once called “the decisive moment.” The pictures —tender and funny, mysterious and unsettling — were curated by Gulnara Samoilova, a former Associated Press photographer and founder of the Women Street Photographers project.
Karine Bizard shoots in India, Dimpy Bhalotia in Pushkar, Farnaz Damnabi in Tehran, Orna Naor in Tel Aviv, Regula Tschumi in Ghana and Suzanne Stein in New York.
Readers might wonder what, if anything, distinguishes this body of work from that of male documentary photographers. Probably nothing in terms of subject, composition or technique. What is unique are the hurdles female photographers in the field historically have faced — not just cultural, ethnic and religious taboos but also misogyny and the pervasive threat of sexual harassment and violence. In that respect, this book is more than an anthology; as Breyer notes in her introductory essay — it’s a celebration of hard-won freedoms.
— Ann Levin, The Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.