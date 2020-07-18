‘Blacktop Wasteland’ one of the best of the year
“Blacktop Wasteland” introduces S.A. Cosby — a new talent who delivers one of the year’s strongest novels.
Set in 2012, it revolves around Beauregard “Bug” Montage, a young Black father and husband who owns an auto shop in Shepherd’s Corner, Va. He’s worked hard to create a normal life with his wife, Kia, and their two sons and sends regular support checks for his teenage daughter from a previous relationship while trying to distance himself from his past.
Bug’s skills as an expert driver made him highly sought by petty criminals and allowed him to skirt the law — few people can catch Bug when he’s behind the wheel. Off-the-grid drag races on back roads now give him the driving excitement he craves.
Similar to many people, Bug and his family live paycheck to paycheck, and a storm of financial problems threatens his solid life. Bug feels he has no choice but to take a potentially lucrative job as a getaway driver in a jewelry heist. As expected, the robbery goes horribly wrong.
Cosby smoothly alternates Bug’s domestic life with his criminal side in “Blacktop Wasteland.” At his heart, the complicated Bug is a good man who will take unsavory actions.
The economically strapped area of Virginia with its decaying buildings and “desiccated husks” of deserted houses enhances “Blacktop Wasteland” as this setting becomes a metaphor for Bug’s crumbling life. “A blacktop wasteland haunted by the phantoms of the past.”
“Blacktop Wasteland” easily will make it to many best-of-the-year lists.
— Oline H. Cogdill, Sun Sentinel
More than just the story of an underdog
An inspiring underdog tale, Arshay Cooper’s debut is also a riveting plunge into a world that will feel utterly alien and disorienting to many readers.
It’s the West Side of Chicago in the 1990s, a place where the streets penetrate to the marrow. Gangs, drugs, violence and despair are omnipresent, claiming lives and souls.
Cooper, a teenager with an absent father, a drug-addicted mother and a keen sense of living every moment on a perilous edge, tells the story of how he came to captain the nation’s first all-Black high school rowing team.
It sounds like the very stereotype of a feel-good movie — and indeed, a documentary based on the book will be released July 31. Yet it happened. A couple of well-meaning white rowers showed up at an inner-city school and coaxed a few skeptical kids to try this weird sport, “so long reserved for schools like Harvard and Yale, Oxford and Cambridge,” Cooper writes. “Places light years away from the West Side of Chicago.”
The kids — none of whom even can swim at first — struggle with the demands of the sport: physical, mental and social. As the months go by, they learn to put aside their deep mistrust of the world and each other. They grow and bond, proudly and confidently competing against the elite white preppies who had intimidated them at the start.
It’s not as easy as it sounds, though. Keeping the team together is a constant struggle. Members drop out because of family demands — one boy’s father doesn’t trust the white coaches — or the lure of money from dealing drugs.
And that’s where Cooper’s story is endlessly fascinating and frightening.
There are few huge, dramatic moments in Cooper’s tale. Yes, there’s a buildup to several of the team’s races, but those aren’t where the book’s strengths lie.
Rather, they’re in the day-by-day, month-by-month portrait Cooper paints of the world that shaped him — and that he escaped.
— John Reinan, Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
Expect more from an anonymous memoir
Duchess Goldblatt is a fictitious character, invented for social media. She lives on Twitter, where her kind old eyes (her avatar is a 17th-century Dutch painting called “Portrait of an Elderly Lady”) twinkle out at her followers as she dispenses cracked wisdom.
The Duchess’ creator is anonymous, and that is the biggest problem with the new memoir, “Becoming Duchess Goldblatt.” We don’t know who the narrator is, which makes it impossible to understand her transformation.
Here’s what we do know: Anonymous is a youngish woman, divorced, with a son. Her upbringing was difficult — her brother was mentally ill, her mother a cold fish, her beloved father dead. Her divorce was devastating, and afterward all of Anonymous’ friends abandoned her, though it’s not clear why. “It seemed, for a number of years there, that in every direction I turned, doors closed in my face,” she writes. “People didn’t want me around.”
Anonymous invented the Duchess out of a desire to be part of social media without revealing anything of herself. On Twitter, she found a voice, an audience and a tribe; as Duchess Goldblatt, she now has more than 30,000 followers. But only a few people know who she really is.
“Becoming Duchess Goldblatt” is one of the summer’s buzzy books — it garnered a starred review in the trade journal Kirkus and was named one of the New York Times’ 20 books to read in 2020 — but, frankly, I’m not feeling it.
The bar is and needs to be high for anonymous memoirs — with no names or identifying characteristics, where’s the accountability? Is all of this true? Is any of it true?
Anonymity in memoirs is usually to protect the writer in the case of fraught books — “Incest Diary,” for instance, or “In His Sights,” a woman’s memoir of being stalked.
The reason for anonymity here seems entirely frivolous — merely to keep the mystery going.
For all its flaws, the Goldblatt memoir does carry a hopeful message, one we certainly need now: People can be kind, the world can be a giving place, unhappiness can change into happiness, and there are many different ways to find community.
— Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
