‘The Prophets’ spotlights 2 enslaved men in love
In Robert Jones Jr.’s “The Prophets,” Samuel and Isaiah are two enslaved men in love on a Deep South plantation. They spend their days caring for the animals in the barn, which also has become their haven. It is where they can be together, where they can retreat into one another for comfort from their daily suffering.
Samuel’s and Isaiah’s love is deep and tender. They always have been known as an inseparable pair, but as their romantic love is increasingly revealed to others at the plantation, they begin to find themselves in more and more danger.
“The Prophets,” Jones’ debut novel, is a marvel, as much an extraordinary queer love story as a devastating and inimitable portrayal of the agony endured by slaves in the antebellum South.
Jones’ stunning storytelling crafts deep and powerful portraits of not only Samuel and Isaiah but also the many others at the plantation. Alternating between perspectives, each chapter is its own work of art, delving deep into each character’s heart and mind and creating a rhythmic tapestry of profound love and unbearable pain. “The Prophets” vividly depicts the viciousness of slavery while simultaneously allowing space for the love between Samuel and Isaiah.
“The Prophets” is a novel but feels almost like poetry, with every word holding a weight and power that will continue to astound those who lose themselves in its pages.
— Molly Sprayregen, The Associated Press
In ‘A Crooked Tree,’ siblings come of age into a world of revenge and violence
Una Mannion’s perceptive debut, “A Crooked Tree,” pinpoints the exact moment when 15-year-old narrator Libby Gallagher’s family unravels beyond repair. It started when her father, an Irish immigrant, left his family to find work in New York and then died. But the defining moment begins at night on a rural road in the early 1980s.
Libby and her four siblings are arguing during the drive home, infuriating their overworked and tired mother, Faye. When 12-year-old Ellen demands to go to art camp, Faye orders her out of the car, leaving her on a deserted road to walk five miles home.
The others are powerless to stop their mother, who retreats to her bedroom when arriving home. Ellen finally returns, dirty and smeared with blood, claiming she was almost molested by a “creepy” man who had picked her up hitchhiking.
The five children are afraid to tell the police, for fear the authorities will separate them. They can’t tell their mother because they know she only will get mad and do nothing. The Gallaghers are plunged into a world of violence and revenge when a shady friend tries to organize other teenagers to find the man and beat him.
The sweet scenes of family life give the family a respite from the sense of terror permeating the plot as the siblings navigate feelings and fears they don’t yet understand. The nearby woods offer the kids, especially Libby, refuge and comfort away from ineffectual adults.
— Oline H. Cogdill, South Florida Sun Sentinel
Lisa Gardner marks a sharply written return
Frankie Elkin is a nomad. Owning only what she can carry, she wanders from town-to-town hunting for missing people the police have been unable to find.
She has no training for this work and asks nothing in return for it. But in the 10 years or so since it became her obsession, she has become good at it. So far, she has found 10 missing people.
Sadly, none of them were found alive.
As “Before She Disappeared” opens, Frankie is hoping to break that string of bad luck in the largely Haitian neighborhood of Mattapan in Boston. There, 16-year-old Angelique has been missing for 11 months.
Frankie, talks her way into a bartending job in the neighborhood and introduces herself to the missing girl’s family and the Boston detective working the case. Her unflinching honesty and ability to ask questions that open new avenues of investigation gradually win them over.
Sometimes working alone and sometimes with the detective, she gradually uncovers a tangle of clues. Midway into the investigation, Angelique’s best friend also goes missing.
This book, Lisa Gardner’s first stand-alone novel in 20 years, is a sharply-written, tension-filled yarn full of twists readers are unlikely to see coming. The most compelling element, however, is the character of Frankie, a recovering alcoholic whose obsession with the missing is a penance of sorts for the burden of guilt and grief she carries over a past trauma that took the life of a man she loves.
— Bruce DeSilva, The Associated Press
