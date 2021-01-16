Matthew Dicks’ novel deals with a mother imposter
In “The Other Mother” by Matthew Dicks, 13-year-old Michael wakes up one day to discover something mysterious about the woman in the kitchen making his breakfast. She looks and speaks exactly like his mother, but somehow, she is not his mother. Michael is certain, somehow, this person in the kitchen has kidnapped his mother, replicated her exactly and replaced her.
No one else in Michael’s family seems to notice — not his brother, not his sister and not his stepdad. He is left to figure out what to do on his own. As he navigates this terrifying situation, he also must deal with challenges he is facing at school, a deep secret he’s been holding about the death of his father and the sudden attention he is receiving from the pretty girl next door.
It is nearly impossible to put down “The Other Mother.” Michael is a captivating narrator. His voice is strong, raw, and unique, and through all of his trials and tribulations, his big heart continues to shine through as he fights for the people he loves — and also for himself. The rest of the characters are equally complex, dynamic and loveable.
Filled with emotion, pain and joy, “The Other Mother” is well worth the read.
— Molly Sprayregen, The Associated Press
‘My Autobiography of Carson McCullers’
This winter, if you read just one book that seems to be a biography but turns into an autobiography and is really about the writer clarifying her identity as a lesbian, I don’t know what to tell you because “Why Fish Don’t Exist” is sensational, but so is “My Autobiography of Carson McCullers.”
Jenn Shapland stumbles upon McCullers’ papers at the University of Texas and intends to write about the “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter” novelist while staying at the famous Yaddo retreat for artists, where McCullers also did multiple stints. In particular, she becomes obsessed by evidence McCullers was, similar to Shapland, a lesbian — evidence previous biographers ignored.
The neat trick this National Book Award finalist pulls is to balance the stories of McCullers and Shapland. Each is an outsider who is fascinating on her own but, together, they form a provocative look at what we reveal to the world and to ourselves. The more Shapland learns about the legendary writer, the more she learns about herself and the more readers are apt to question the labels we impose on one another.
Here’s how Shapland puts it: “I’ve started making my own clothes in the years since I began this project, frustrated that clothes in stores don’t really look or fit or feel the way I want to look and feel. Which is: not masculine, not feminine, but a both that becomes other.”
— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune
A librarian as P.I. from an author to watch
For some, committing fraud comes way too easy. Certainly, greed is a reason — money can make people lose their minds. Fraud also can be a way to hold power over another. Others are just predators.
All those factors certainly explain the dysfunctional Matson family, who lord their money and social status over others, though they like to appear to be humble and generous. In his third excellent novel about Harvard librarian Hester Thursby, author Edwin Hill delves deep to show just how vile the Matson family can be while seeming innocent.
Hester is pulled into the Matson orbit when Maxine Pawlikowski hires the librarian to track down alumni of Boston’s Prescott University, a for-profit art school owned by the Matsons. As Prescott’s director of admissions, Maxine is concerned records reflect dozens of students who can’t be located.
An expert research librarian, Hester has a sideline of finding missing people. Hester’s sleuthing leads her to the Matsons’ history, which includes murder and harassment.
Hill sculpts complex characters whose motives are believable. The intensely private Hester tries to keep her past quiet but secrets have a way of breaking out. His affinity for showing the darkness that can thrive in hearts shines in his depiction of the selfish, chilling Matson family. “Watch Her” works well as a private detective mystery — with a librarian subbing for the P.I. — but also as a family thriller.
— Oline H. Cogdill, South Florida Sun Sentinel
