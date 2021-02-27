‘The Echo Wife’ is an edge-of-your-seat tale
In Sarah Gailey’s, “The Echo Wife,” Evelyn is a brilliant scientist, revered in the scientific community for the work she has done in cloning. She has found a way to grow near-perfect replicas of people in only 100 days. However, the clones she creates are meant to be used for very specific purposes. They never were designed to live regular lives as regular people.
Evelyn’s relationship with her husband, Nathan, also a scientist, has been on the rocks. Suspecting him of cheating, she follows him one day and discovers he has another home. When she knocks on the door, she is greeted by a woman with her own face. Evelyn’s husband has been living a double life with her clone, Martine, whom he has created to be a better version of her.
Now, Nathan is dead, and one of them has killed him. Together, Evelyn and Martine embark on a quest to cover the whole thing up.
“The Echo Wife” is a unique, thrilling adventure, with truly unexpected twists and turns the whole way through. Lovers of science fiction will no doubt delight in the intricacies of Evelyn’s work laid about by Gailey, who also crafts a compelling tension between Evelyn and Martine as they work to find common ground. Despite sharing the same DNA, Martine was programmed very differently than Evelyn, and working together proves to have its challenges.
At times, the plot feels a little slow, but on the whole, Gailey has created an enjoyable, edge-of-your-seat tale that will keep readers on their toes.
— Molly Sprayregen, The Associated Press
Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals private life details
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ memoir, “Unfinished,” is a moving story of her rise to fame — and of her life before anyone knew her name.
Chopra Jonas never intended to become the public figure she is today. Before she was an actor, producer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, she was the daughter of two doctors, dreaming of becoming an aeronautical engineer. Growing up in India, her brother convinced a 17-year-old Chopra Jonas to enter the Miss India competition, hoping it would get her out of the house so he could have her bedroom.
This effort would catapult Chopra Jonas to stardom and transform her into an international phenomenon. “Unfinished” is Chopra Jonas’ deeply open and honest account of her experience navigating life in the public eye, as well as the extreme hard work and dedication she put into her career.
It’s also about the pieces of her life the public doesn’t see.
It is the story of the love she shares with her family, her own battles with self-confidence and doubt, of the racism and sexism she has confronted during her life and the depression she battled after the death of her father. It is also a love story, chronicling how she fell in love with her now-husband Nick Jonas.
Chopra Jonas’ writing is open, engaging and full of energy. She writes, it seems, to connect. The experience feels intimate, as though Chopra Jonas is exchanging stories with a friend over coffee. Her stories are exceedingly personal, and despite being an international movie star, many of them even feel relatable.
— Molly Sprayregen, The Associated Press
Book reveals roots of Amazon’s spectacular success
“Working Backwards: Insights, Stories and Secrets from Inside Amazon,” reads like a how-to guide, which perhaps is by design — both authors were long-time Amazonians, and their vantage point is that of an enthusiast rather than a critic.
To be sure, Amazon offers much to admire.
The company is approaching 1 million employees, a stunning rise from 600 in 1997, the company’s first year as a public company.
Bryar’s and Carr’s book derives its title from Amazon’s practice of designing a business segment starting with the desired customer experience.
Well, that’s not so different, you say.
But Amazon excels in part because it has created rigorous procedures for everything it does.
Rather than using widely used presentation slide series for example, where the information is distilled into graphics and phrases, Amazon culture calls for a six-page report, believing the demands of such narratives sharpen thinking.
Pay and bonus plans are focused on long-term success rather than the annual reckoning common with other companies. Amazon wants its people to think over the horizon.
Some Amazon standards are givens — earn trust, hire and develop the best; other standards are bolder — a bias for action — and these separate the company from timid competitors.
Can Amazon’s practices simply be installed at other companies, sort of a tonic for success? Absent the adoption of Amazon’s up-tempo and meticulous company culture, probably not. And for a critical analysis of the company, the culture and its economic impact, we must go elsewhere.
— Jeff Rowe, The Associated Press
