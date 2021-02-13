Journalist’s 1st collection of fiction excels
A Chinese tech company recently made headlines for its use of “smart” cushions in office chairs to monitor its employees’ workplace performance. It’s the kind of creepy surveillance you would expect in the dystopian fiction of George Saunders — and now, the blazingly talented newcomer Te-Ping Chen.
The daughter of Chinese immigrants, Chen is a reporter for The Wall Street Journal who spent several years covering Hong Kong and Beijing for the newspaper. In her debut story collection, “Land of Big Numbers,” she moves effortlessly between the two countries, illuminating the lives of ordinary, often damaged, people on both sides of the Pacific.
Some of her characters are depicted as victims of the cruel conditions of their society, whether it’s the totalitarian rule of Communist China or the rampant consumerism of capitalist America. Others are just wounded souls.
In “Field Notes on a Marriage,” an American anthropologist with gauzy, romantic notions of China visits the parents of her Chinese husband, who has committed suicide, and learns terrible truths about both him and the government. In “Beautiful Country,” a Chinese-born nurse in Tucson, Ariz., settles for a narcissistic, condescending American boyfriend because she wants to start a family and bring her parents over from China.
Sometimes, the stories take a turn for the surreal, as in “Gubeikou Spirit,” when a group of Beijing subway riders is trapped for months in an underground station. “New Fruit” is a strange and beautiful allegory about a nectarine-like hybrid that initially produces euphoria in anyone who eats it, followed by bitterness and despair. Is it a commentary on the arc of political revolutions — or just a beguiling story?
Chen has said she’s interested in the trade-offs people are willing to make to prosper under repressive regimes, yet she is the least didactic of writers. Her characters are finely etched, often quirky, sometimes wonderful, such as the lovable old man of “Flying Machine,” proud inventor of a noodle-slicing robot, determined to build an airplane out of flotsam and jetsam — even though he doesn’t know how to fly — to gain admission to the Chinese Communist Party.
In an interview with the New Yorker, where her first published story “Lulu” appeared in 2019, Chen was asked to reflect on her dual-track career. “Journalism is like writing in a bright, sunlit room,” she said. “Fiction is much more solitary, a kind of walking in the dark.” These stories combine both — the unadorned clarity of the very best newspaper writing and the inspired, weird, poetic inventions of fiction. Chen is the real deal.
— Ann Levin, The Associated Press
New story collection by Danish writer Dorthe Nors
“Hygge” is the Danish word for a sense of coziness and comfort that is supposedly characteristic of that Scandinavian country. In her latest collection of short stories, “Wild Swims,” the Danish writer Dorthe Nors puts to rest any notion her compatriots are happier or more content than the rest of us.
Indeed, the story titled “Hygge” starts out in a cozy sort of way with a woman making coffee and “one of those chocolate cakes that are soft in the middle.” But it quickly turns dark when the sneering, arrogant narrator fumes to himself about his decision to join the senior club where he met her because “as a bachelor, I had to place my body at the disposal of all the cast-off women and their expectations.”
Similar to the narrator, the men in these stories tend to be aggrieved, misogynistic and, in one or two cases, just this side of perverted. The women often are nursing a broken heart. Other characters are dying, demented, alcoholic or depressed — in short, the whole sorry human spectacle of us.
Yet the 14 stories in the book are mesmerizing, addictive. Each one is just a few pages, written in an oblique, poetic style that arrives at its conclusion through indirection.
Nors, who became better known to American readers when her novel “Mirror, Shoulder, Signal” was shortlisted for the 2017 Man Booker International Prize, has an uncanny ability to capture the way the human mind works, with disparate memories and ideas running simultaneously along different tracks. She even has a signature grammatical style for it: two wildly different clauses linked together with an ordinary “and.”
So, for instance, in the story “Compaction Birds,” a man looks at the yellow flowers on a woman’s dress, which remind him of a creeping shrub his late wife loved. “It blossoms abundantly in the groundcover, and there was something about her face, especially her mouth.”
Characters are haunted and consoled by nature. The narrator of “Between Offices” lies down on a hotel bed and feels as though he’s being swallowed up by the earth — but he likes it. In “Manitoba” the main character lives in a village but wants to escape to an even more remote hunting cabin because “you can always withdraw a little bit further” — a line that becomes the epigraph of the book.
Nors, who spent years in Copenhagen and New York, now lives in a remote part of Denmark’s Jutland peninsula. “I need the landscape, the horizon, the absolute solitude,” she told an interviewer recently. All those things figure prominently in these captivating stories.— Ann Levin, The Associated Press
A military writer topples the Robert E. Lee statue
Few authors can say they have lived their story with quite the same authority as Ty Seidule, retired U.S. Army brigadier general and professor emeritus of history at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He grew up in Alexandria, Va., and lived a life of white privilege provided by de-facto segregation. He revered Robert E. Lee.
Now, with the vigor of a prosecutor, Seidule dismantles the near-sacred beliefs among many Southerners that the Civil War was a noble cause to preserve a way of life that benefitted everyone. Robert Edward Lee personified the myths of a romantic era, a righteous cause and contented slaves who were better off than they had been in Africa.
Seidule’s book is particularly timely given the recent raid on the Capitol by hundreds of mostly white believers in an assortment of old and new myths. At least two of those who broke into the Capitol carried Confederate flags.
Seidule finished his book before the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, which made his research and writing even more soul-wrenching.
Lee, still memorialized in scores of monuments, roads, counties and historical markers, was a traitor, Seidule writes, abandoning his oath of allegiance to the United States to lead the fight to preserve slavery.
Does something endemic in the American character render us susceptible to accepting beliefs unsupported by even feeble evidence? That’s a question for another book; Seidule has offered clear and compelling evidence, to our shame as a nation, that many of us remain unwilling to confront an American past that includes slavery, lynchings and embedded segregation that endures today.
Seidule’s book still has some chapters to be written — probably soon. Embedded in the 2021 military budget are directives to change the names of Army bases named for confederates.
And for whom should those based be renamed? Seidule has thought that out, too.
In a Washington Post essay in June 2020, he recommends, among others, Vernon Baker, a Black lieutenant and Medal of Honor winner for his World War II heroism, and Charles Young, the third Black graduate of West Point. Young was forced to retire because then-President Woodrow Wilson didn’t want a Black man leading white troops.
The monuments and confederate names elsewhere also must go, Seidule writes, observing otherwise they serve the same purpose as lynchings — to enforce white supremacy.
Seidule has written an extraordinary and courageous book, a confessional of America’s great sins of slavery and racial oppression, a call to confront our wrongs, reject our mythologized racist past and resolve to create a just future for all.— Jeff Rowe, The Associated Press
