'Dangerous Breed' careens toward an inevitable sequel
Despite his criminal tendencies, professional thief Van Shaw is very much a family man — without the family. So, he has cobbled together his own family of friends, a foster child in need of a father figure, his criminal buddies and colleagues from his days as a U.S. Army Ranger. Raised by his late grandfather, master Donovan “Dono” Shaw, Van barely remembers his mother who had him when she was 16 and died in a car accident when he was 6. He has no idea who his father is.
This lack has, at least subconsciously, affected Van during his life. A notice of a high school reunion addressed to his mother could lead him to answers. Apparently, the reunion committee didn't know Moira had died about 30 years ago. This might be a chance for Van to find out who his mother could have confided in when she was a teenager and lead him to his father's identity.
Edgar winner Glen Erik Hamilton's superior fifth novel works well as an action adventure and a story about families — the ones we are born into and the ones we create.
Hamilton continues his force field of solid action melded with deeply explored characters. A tense car chase scene jumpstarts "A Dangerous Breed," and that suspense sustains throughout the novel as Hamilton pours on the twists. Even surveillance scenes heighten the plot that feels realistic with every turn.
As did Hamilton's other novels in this series, "A Dangerous Breed" delivers a cliffhanger suitable for a sequel.
— By Oline H. Cogdill, Sun Sentinel
Deceit and desire await in White's new novel
There is a lot to appreciate in Edmund White's "A Saint from Texas": the artful prose, the vivid storytelling, the darkly whimsical tone.
It is the story of twins Yvonne and Yvette, two young heiresses growing up in Texas in the 1950s with an abusive father. From a young age, the twins find themselves on opposite journeys through life. Yvette moves to Colombia become a nun, while Yvonne moves to France and marries into high society.
While living completely separate lives, both sisters find themselves struggling with what will ultimately make them happy. Through salacious chapters, White explores both women's sexualities, as Yvette finds herself in love with a fellow nun, and Yvonne finds herself loathing her husband and in a torrid affair with both a man and a woman.
At times, the story feels fresh and exciting, unlike anything else you'll read, but the dense writing also can become cumbersome. Thus, as the story goes on, White wanes in his ability to fully engage the reader. White masterfully has created deeply complex and dynamic characters, though the writing style doesn't always make it easy to feel wholly invested in their pursuits.
Still, with "A Saint from Texas," White skillfully invites readers into an organized mess of a world filled with equal parts deceit and desire. It is a world full of sinners and saints, one that asks us to question what turns some of us into one and some of us into the other.
-- By Molly Sprayregen, The Associated Press
Bombings and a disappearance fuel Parker's new novel
With each new book in T. Jefferson Parker's series featuring San Diego private detective Roland Ford, the less the yarns resemble private eye novels and the more they bring to mind apocalyptic James Bond thrillers.
Fans of detective stories are likely to prefer the first Roland novel, "The Room of White Fire" (2017), over the fourth and latest installment, but apocalyptic conspiracies involving powerful forces fit the current national mood.
"Then She Vanished" opens with Dalton Strait, a California politician in the middle of a bruising reelection campaign, hiring Ford to track down his missing wife. At first, it appears the bipolar woman simply has run off again, but when her car is found abandoned, the word "help" scrawled in lipstick on the back seat, the search takes a dark and urgent turn.
Ford's investigation brings him face to face with members of Strait's dysfunctional family, including the menacing family patriarch and a sister whose legal marijuana-growing business has brought her into violent conflict with a Mexican drug cartel.
Meanwhile, a terrorist group with an anti-technology manifesto is blowing up targets around the state and urging others with anarchistic inclinations to join them. As the bombings become more frequent and the death toll mounts, Ford comes to suspect the missing woman and the bombings somehow are related.
Although the story drags a bit at times, the plot is suspenseful, and Parker's writing is first rate.
— By Bruce DeSilva, The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!