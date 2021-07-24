Sequel to story of survival
In his 2017 debut novel, “American War,” Omar El Akkad spotlighted Middle East humanitarian crises by reimagining them on U.S. soil. Perhaps, the novel implied, Americans might pay refugees and sectarian violence closer attention if we witnessed them in a near-future dystopian South.
His follow-up, “What Strange Paradise,” doesn’t strive to be nearly so high-concept. Indeed, it’s simple in the way novels such as “The Stranger” or “Of Mice and Men” are: brief, taut, coolly delivered but with seas of emotion swirling beneath.
Here, the focus is on Middle Eastern migrants, centered on the travails of one boy, Amir. He and his family are escaping Syria, but El Akkad dwells little on the particulars of the conflict there. He is simply a member of “the oldest tribe, the tribe of endless leaving.” The novel opens with the aftermath of that departure, with Amir washed up on the beach of an unnamed island.
Fleeing the authorities, he finds a protector in Vanna, a teenage girl with more compassion than her parents, the police or the tourists who see a grounded ship full of migrants as an inconvenience.
In the “Before” chapters, El Akkad relates Amir’s trek from Syria to Egypt, where he sneaks onto an overcrowded and ill-piloted ferryboat heading north. The “After” chapters follow his and Vanna’s efforts to get him to safety. El Akkad cleanly renders the inherent tensions in both timelines. Will Amir successfully navigate the squalor and danger of the ramshackle boat? Will he somehow find his way to freedom?
Though Amir is the story’s center, he’s enveloped in El Akkad’s stiffer metacommentary on the migrant crisis from secondary characters.
The novel is strongest when El Akkad’s lens is trained on Vanna and Amir. He refers to them together as “children,” which is factually true but also emphasizes the point that surviving in a hardhearted environment — even thinking of survival — requires a certain innocence. A late twist in the novel applies some of that innocence to the reader. We’re too easily tempted to apply pleasant, novelistic arcs to human lives, El Akkad suggests. He uses his own novel to remind us to distrust that instinct.
— Mark Athitakis, Star Tribune
A thriller of disappearance
Teenage crushes and charismatic teachers have been a fraught subject for millennia.
In Rachel Donohue’s “The Temple House Vanishing,” what happens at a remote, windswept private school as a handsome male teacher manipulates teenage girls will continue to have tragic repercussions decades later.
Donohue offers in her debut novel an evocation of gothic horror. While the dread never overwhelms, the sense that characters are haunted by what is happening at the school is felt from the moment Louisa, the scholarship student, arrives. The echo of Daphne du Maurier’s Rebecca is deliberate.
The sign for the school “hangs off a crumbling granite pillar,” and her family’s car drives through “rusting, wrought-iron gates.” There are cliffs nearby. The school is a girls’ Catholic boarding school, run by nuns.
At the school, Louisa comes under the tutelage of Mr. Lavelle, the art teacher. He, Louisa and Louisa’s new friend, Victoria, form the rays of a triangle. Lavelle challenges the girls’ intellects and leads them into discussions not only of art but of philosophy and other heady matters. The thrill of being taken seriously by their teacher is exciting for bright girls, especially Louisa, who has been starving for intellectual validation.
But the discussions feel freighted with the readers’ growing awareness Lavelle has moved beyond teaching and appears to be grooming the girls. When Louisa and Mr. Lavelle disappear one night, never to be found, the scandal attracts headlines, but the mystery goes unsolved.
A journalist who grew up on the same street as Louisa decides to write an article on the 25th anniversary of the vanishing. Donohue switches the narration between the voices of the journalist and Louisa. Readers hear Louisa’s voice for the first time just as her parents drop her off at Temple House, as she celebrates her “escape” from her previous life.
In an atmosphere where the cacophony of teenage hormones blares amid a community of nuns who have directed their passion toward the religious life, Donohue adds to the sense of shambolic emotions at play with skillful pacing. And as the wind sings through the cracks in the old windows, ghost stories are born.
— Lorraine Berry, Star Tribune
Inspiring solo South Pole journey
There’s something wonderfully perplexing about Norwegian adventurer Liv Arnesen’s account of her solo ski journey to the South Pole. She did this in 1994, the first woman to do the trek unsupported. Her memoir, “Skiing Into the Bright Open,” finally has been translated to English.
Amid sundry accounts of other great polar achievements, overwhelmingly by men, Arnesen tells her story almost effortlessly, even chummily, sidestepping the usual tone of turmoil.
It’s as if she trusts a reader to grasp that, yes, skiing alone for 50 days in subzero cold is one of most difficult ventures on Earth. There, that’s settled.
Instead of dwelling on tortuous meal prep, blinding landscapes and endless sastrugi (waves of snow), she tells us what she thought about while skiing.
She recited a particular Norwegian poem as a mantra.
In perhaps an unintentional explanation for the book’s tone, she described research by the Norwegian School of Sport Sciences. The blood of people who seek challenges that boggle mere humans contains extremely low levels of an enzyme that regulates the effects of stress on mental activity.
Because they don’t feel stress as others do, they seek danger because they honestly enjoy the sensory stimulation. This desire is largely hereditary, but a challenging environment also plays a role.
Arnesen’s name might be familiar to Minnesotans because of her partnership with Arctic explorer Ann Bancroft, who grew up in St. Paul and wrote the book’s foreword. In 2001, they were the first women to sail and ski across Antarctica and continue to work together on various projects.
Arnesen’s documented tenacity is what might leave some female readers feeling slightly perplexed, given the generous and genial tone of this memoir: Compared with accounts by such legends as Roald Amundsen, Robert Scott and Ernest Shackleton, Arnesen’s story is not so much feminist as almost feminine. The book concludes with a six-page list of people who contributed to her success.
No doubt, she did benefit from all, but the root of Arnesen’s success lies in a mind-set that eschews the macho and a fascination with what people can accomplish when taken up by an idea.
— Kim Ode, Star Tribune