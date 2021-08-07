A heartfelt story of single mom and her gifted daughter
It’s hard to beat the vast, pristine beauty of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. For Laurel Hill and her daughter, Skye, there is nowhere they’d rather be. This mother-daughter duo are the heart of Ellen Airgood’s new novel, “Tin Camp Road,” but the U.P. — from the glittering waters of Lake Superior to snow-covered two-tracks, unspoiled starry skies and sled-dog races — is the novel’s soul.
It’s a familiar story. A hardworking single mom strives to do good by her child, but the unique environment, which Airgood fleshes out with convincing local characters and nods to area history, makes for a satisfying and enjoyable read. The many nods to nature would not be nearly as satisfying, however, without them being seen through the 10-year-old eyes of the precocious, curious and earnest Skye. She is extremely talented, artistically and academically. Skye’s mom, Laurel, who never finished college, cleans hotel rooms, working too long to try to make ends meet, even grudgingly staying late on Skye’s birthday.
Laurel and Skye live in the tiny town of Gallion, on the shore of Lake Superior, where the Hills have lived since Laurel’s great-great-grandparents arrived from Finland. But like so many once-quaint towns, Gallion is changing, with more tourists and more money coming in, resulting in more locals being forced out or choosing to leave. When Laurel’s landlord decides he can make more money by renting to tourists, she has to make tough choices. Laurel’s decisions feel genuine, but she can be frustrating. She constantly questions her ability to give Skye everything she needs to fully reach her potential, but her pride prevents her from asking for or accepting all the help they so clearly need. She is well intentioned, wrestling with decisions that could benefit Skye, but incapable of focusing outside herself for more than a few pages, even turning a parent-teacher conference discussing Skye’s academic gifts into an internal battle with her own insecurities.
— Cory Oldweiler, Star Tribune
Conspiracy, revenge and murder
All history is complicated, of course, the deeper you dig and the more points of view you seek. But I’m not sure any history is more convoluted than modern Irish history, with allegiances to churches, causes and ancient grudges; deep antipathy to English rule; and myriad “secret societies,” each with a slightly different focus than the next, many of which were little more than gangs of terrorists.
Julie Kavanagh, in her terrific new book, “The Irish Assassins” (Atlantic Monthly Press), does a masterful job of sorting through the complexities and making the history accessible and comprehensible.
The heart of the book focuses on the late 1870s, when two British officials were brutally knifed to death while walking through Dublin’s Phoenix Park. It was a shocking crime that perhaps changed the course of Irish history — or perhaps just continued it down its already bloody path.
“The Irish Assassins” is a gripping story, well and clearly told, and as you read you might find your sympathy shifting between the rural Irish, starving to death under England rule, so destitute some people lived in holes dug in the ground; and the English, who on some level were trying to make sense out of governing such a hostile and foreign place.
In Kavanagh’s hands, however, you almost certainly will not feel empathy for the imperious Queen Victoria, nor for the Irish thugs who murdered their own countrymen if they dared pay rent to their British landlords or even serve them a drink in the local pub.
Want to understand the difference between the Molly Maguires, the Land League, the Fenians, the Irish Invincibles and the Irish Republican Brotherhood? How a Protestant landlord such as Charles Stewart Parnell became a hero to the Catholic Irish? Or the rather shocking reason why a statue to convicted murderer Patrick O’Donnell was erected in Dublin’s Glasnevin Cemetery? Read on.
— Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune
Lives, loves and hauntings of Cambodian Americans
Anthony Veasna So’s collection, “Afterparties,” is extraordinary, both for its underexplored subject matter and for the fierce and funny voice detailing the lives of Cambodian Americans in California. All nine stories begin long after America’s imperialist wars in Southeast Asia, including the illegal bombing of Cambodia, which led to tens of thousands of Southeast Asian refugees coming to the United States in the 1980s.
So focuses on people similar to himself, the children of these refugees. Born in America, his characters grapple with all the things other Americans struggle with: love and sex and work and startups and hookups and mass shootings and finding one’s place in the world, plus specifically Cambodian obligations to reincarnated spirits, monks, and parents and grandparents traumatized by war and genocide.
So’s writing sparks with empathy and wisecracks, with insights into the complexity of human relationships and burdens of history. In “Somaly Serey, Serey Somaly,” a young nursing-home worker cares for her great-aunt, a woman who believes that she is the reincarnation of a friend who died under the Communist regime in Cambodia. At night the tired nurse is plagued by nightmares from the spirit’s point of view, working in rice fields, living in fear.
The boys in “Superking Son Scores Again” idolize their grocery-store-manager coach for his past athletic glory as the “Magic Johnson of badminton.”
In So’s masterpiece, “The Shop,” a son returns to work in his father’s automotive shop after college, afraid he is disappointing his parents, only to lose a customer’s car and get the worst life advice ever from a wealthy customer known only as “Doctor Heng’s wife.” Although she knows he is gay, she advises him to marry a wealthy young woman from Cambodia for money.
The story is an ode, at once hilarious and rueful, to the tensions between the necessarily practical outlook of first-generation immigrants and the harder-to-define dreams of their American-born children.
— May-lee Chai, Star Tribune