Vibrant new portrait of artist Helen Frankenthaler
There are doorstop biographies, and then there are appreciations. Alexander Nemerov has taken the latter approach in “Fierce Poise,” his vibrant, sympathetic portrait of Helen Frankenthaler. It focuses on 11 consequential days in the 1950s, the decade when she came of age as one of the leading painters of her generation.
Nemerov, the son of the celebrated poet Howard Nemerov and nephew of photographer Diane Arbus, grew up in the same rarified world as Frankenthaler. He admired her art for years but didn’t feel prepared to write her biography until he got older (he’s 57) and gave himself permission to love her “pretty” art, pictures that portray “fleeting impressions” through “blots and swaths of bright color” poured and stained into canvas, “as surprising and glorious as life itself.”
It’s good he finally undertook the project because Frankenthaler, one of the five women artists profiled in Mary Gabriel’s highly regarded 2018 “Ninth Street Women,” is a fascinating subject.
An art historian at Stanford, Nemerov is a thoughtful and judicious writer. He does a good job of sorting through various criticisms leveled at Frankenthaler during the years, including that she was an opportunist, coasted by on family wealth and was too elitist and apolitical.
In just more than 200 pages, Nemerov takes us on a fast, exhilarating ride through the formative decade of her career, providing a lucid introduction to an artist we’re likely to hear more about in the near future.
— Ann Levin, The Associated Press
‘A Million Reasons Why’ is about a family secret
Jessica Strawser’s “A Million Reasons Why” is a thrilling story of what happens when a long-held family secret comes to light.
After her family receives DNA testing kits for Christmas, Caroline, a wife and mother of three, is stunned to discover she has a half-sister who is almost exactly her age, the product of a scandalous affair by her father. The rest of her family wants nothing to do with Sela, but Caroline is desperate to meet her.
The pair quickly form a friendship and bond over their mutual love of motherhood, but Caroline doesn’t know Sela is dying of kidney failure. Caroline might be her only hope for survival.
As Caroline and Sela continue to spend time together, they also begin to piece together the past. In doing so, even more family secrets are unveiled.
This is not your typical story of discovering a long-lost family member. The intricacies of the characters’ lives are fascinating, their secrets unpredictable and the challenges they face infinitely complex.
With this story, Strawser reveals just how complicated life can be. Through these dynamic characters, she shows no one is ever truly a villain or a hero; instead, we are all a beautiful and messy mix of both.
— Molly Sprayregen, The Associated Press
An indiscretion, a stalker and a wedding fuel novel
When Bruce, a fabulously wealthy financier, proposes to Abigail after only three dates, she says yes. Then, she gets drunk at a bachelorette party he paid for and sleeps with a complete stranger. She feels guilty afterward, although not terribly so, and decides to keep the indiscretion to herself.
But when she returns home to New York, the stranger, who calls himself Scott, emails her, pleading she cancel the marriage because she belongs with him. She tries to let him down gently, but then, at her wedding, she thinks she spots him lurking outside.
“Every Vow You Break” is a thriller, but the first 130 pages unfold at an agonizingly slow pace. Author Peter Swanson takes his time telling us about Abigail’s childhood in a small Massachusetts town where her parents own a struggling regional theater. He tells us about Abigail’s first boyfriend. And her second one. And her third one. Swanson picks up the pace about halfway through. Abigail’s fear of Scott and her fear of losing Bruce because of her indiscretion grow — and then turn into terror when the stalker crashes her honeymoon at a nightmarishly odd island resort.
There, the plot twists come at a furious pace. When Abigail seeks help in dealing with Scott, she gradually discovers she has no one she can count on. Almost no one around her is who they pretend to be.
— Bruce DeSilva, The Associated Press
