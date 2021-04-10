‘The Leave-Takers’ a complex and arresting love story
Romeo and Juliet had it easy compared with Jacob and Laynie, the contemporary lovers who thrash their way through early marriage in Steven Wingate’s absorbing novel “The Leave-Takers.”
The two first meet in Los Angeles, but their demons pull them apart. At the beginning of this novel, they meet again in a small town in South Dakota, where, despite grave doubts and worsened neuroses, they marry and settle down in the rural home Jacob inherited from an aunt and uncle. The unforgiving terrain is an apt backdrop for their struggles.
Very soon, almost everything goes wrong. As if obsession with death and the ghosts it breeds aren’t enough, both are prone to dayslong binges on pilfered prescription pills. They are dangerously close to taking leave of their troubled lives.
And yet, this is overwhelmingly a love story, and a surprisingly sweet one.
Jacob and Laynie cannot save each other simply with love. But at some point, leaning into each other, they are able to stay upright, and to develop the wisdom and patience to keep from snuffing each other out like Romeo and Juliet.
Tammy Duckworth illustrates a bold refusal to quit
Her fellow crew members initially thought Tammy Duckworth had been killed when a rocket-propelled grenade punched a hole in the helicopter she was flying in Iraq and exploded, ripping off her legs and severely wounding her right arm.
But Duckworth hadn’t endured rough circumstances as a child overseas and then as a high schooler in Hawaii to be deterred by that loss or any other obstacle.
Hers is an enduring story of how unfailing determination and a refusal to quit can overcome the most difficult challenges.
Her book “Every Day Is a Gift: A Memoir” is “meant to be a love letter to my country,” Duckworth said.
In her book, she articulates a higher ideal for America, one that is perhaps more aspirational than reality now, as evidenced by the “blatantly racist” ads that appeared against her in her first run for congress. “As Americans,” she writes,” we take care of each other.”
A bear’s life tells the history of global warming
Nobody ever asked them if they wanted the job, but polar bears are the global symbols of climate change. That’s the jumping off point for Kale Williams’ excellent new book, which begins with a cuddly cub named Nora.
Abandoned by her mother soon after birth at the Columbus Zoo in Ohio, Nora’s story frames the rest of the book, which is part scientific history, part adventure tale. We follow her from zoo to zoo, getting to know the keepers who care for her as she learns how to be a bear without the benefit of a mother or her natural habitat.
The chapters starring Nora are the most engaging, but Williams works in lots of other stories and history to educate readers about the impact of climate change. We meet the Native American hunter who killed Nora’s grandmother 28 years prior to her birth, after falling into an ice cave she had created to nurse her cubs.
And so Williams doesn’t endeavor to solve the climate crisis in this 200-plus page book. He just lays out the facts, tells a few stories, and readers come away informed and entertained.
