Stephen King gives fans 4 new stories
I like to think of Stephen King as a high-paid starting pitcher. Between starts — bestselling novels often thick enough to be doorstops — he works in the bullpen, writing novellas. During the years, many of those have been made into movies that now are essential parts of the King canon, such as “Stand By Me” and “Shawshank Redemption.”
“If It Bleeds” consists of four stories, and at least one of them could come to a screen near you soon. The eponymous tale lets readers spend some more time with private investigator Holly Gibney, the star of King’s latest novel, “The Outsider.” Picking up not long after the end of that book, Gibney is back at home in Pittsburgh when a bomb goes off at a local middle school, killing dozens. Without giving too much away, Holly suspects it’s the work of a new kind of Outsider, and it just might be a jumping off point for season two of the popular HBO series.
The other three stories in the collection —“Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” “The Life of Chuck” and “Rat” — don’t feel quite as weighty, but they all are breezy reads with a hint of the supernatural.
If the stories have anything in common, it might be their appreciation for the little things in life.
King fans probably won’t consider this collection among his greatest works, but we’ll do anything for diversion these days, and a few more hours with this master storyteller are welcome.
— By Rob Merrill, Associated Press
Memories of being a female on political front lines
There is a crazy man in the White House, his approval rating in free fall, surrounded by a group of enablers and criminals. He is assailed from many fronts. The country is in political chaos and right in the middle of it is a smart and attractive young female attorney from Skokie.
Her name is Jill Volner. The year is 1973, and the president is Richard Nixon. Now, with the benefit of decades of emotional, intellectual and psychological distance from the events of that time and after a very successful post-Watergate career, Volner (now Jill Wine-Banks) revisits that troubled era — and gives us a fairly frank look at her life before, during and after — in a new book titled “The Watergate Girl: My Fight for Truth and Justice Against a Criminal President” (Henry Holt and Co.).
It will remind those of us of a certain age of the mess that was Watergate and give us some of the characters, good and bad whose names are now for many only “who was that again?” memories.
This is a fine book from an insider’s perspective, by the woman who left the Department of Justice after a few years to become the sole female on the trial team of the Watergate special prosecutor’s obstruction of justice and cover-up task force. Never bogged down by courtroom doings or legalese, it focuses most firmly on the confrontation between Wine-Banks and Rose Mary Woods.
She forthrightly states a lot of things in this book. Not many of them are as potently political or potentially incendiary, but most of them are compelling and honest.
— By Rick Kogan, Chicago Tribune
Have some fun with Jennifer Weiner’s ‘Big Summer’
“Big Summer,” Jennifer Weiner’s big summer book, is a hugely entertaining mashup of a beach read/murder mystery/rich-people’s-lives-obsession/romance. It doesn’t make a lot of sense, but it’s sprawling and fun, so read and enjoy and just don’t try to think about it too much.
Daphne, the narrator, is a big, earnest, likable 20-something who makes a tenuous living as an influencer, getting clothing and makeup for free and then posting pictures of herself on Instagram. It’s a constant hustle, and as a big gal she has all the appropriate hashtags down cold: #plussizestyle and #celebratemysize and #mybodyisnotanapology.
It has taken her a long time to find peace with her size, so when Drue, the original Mean Girl from her school days, reaches out to ask if Daphne will be in her wedding, it brings back all those bad memories and insecurities. But Drue, as a friend notes, always has been Daphne’s “kryptonite” — Daphne is drawn to her beauty, her wealth, the effortless way she floats through life and charms everyone around her. And so she says yes.
In “Big Summer” you get glimpses into high fashion and pricey beach homes and rich lifestyles, and you get to watch a fake-it-till-you-make-it insecure protagonist slowly learn how to stop faking it and actually make it.
There are plenty of surprises, including the identity of the murderer. (You will never figure it out. There are no clues.) “Big Summer” is the very essence of the big summer novel. Forget about the world for a while, and have some fun.
— By Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!