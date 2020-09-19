‘Fever dream’ of a fallen America
An elegy is a mournful poem expressing regret for something lost. Ayad Akhtar’s brilliant new novel, “Homeland Elegies,” mourns an America that has lost its way in the 50 years since it welcomed his parents’ generation of Muslim immigrants from Pakistan.
It’s a work of autofiction narrated by a man named Ayad Akhtar who is best known, similar to the real Akhtar, for writing a hit Broadway play in which the lead character, a Pakistani American lawyer, expresses some sympathy for the terrorists who blew up the World Trade Center.
At various points of the book, you might be tempted to go online to see if they’re really true. But as you get swept up in the sprawling story, you begin to realize the Akhtar of the book is a blend of many voices and characters, real and imagined, from Walt Whitman and Allen Ginsberg to Alexander Portnoy, who struggled with his Jewish identity some 50 years ago in “Portnoy’s Complaint” in the same self-lacerating way Akhtar does his Muslim heritage.
It is a means to understand what brought his parents’ generation to the United States, how the country changed and what those changes meant for all of them. The result is a searingly honest, brutally funny, sometimes painful-to-read account of being a Muslim in America before and after 9/11.
— By Ann Levin, The Associated Press
Innumerable twists and turns by Wilson
In the great tradition of Agatha Christie, Andrew Wilson’s “I Saw Him Die” features a cast of upper-crust British gathered at a remote estate on the Isle of Skye in 1930. The host is murdered, the guests are forbidden to leave, and the mystery is on.
At the heart of this book is Christie herself, also a character in three previous novels by Wilson, who is a noted biographer and journalist as well as novelist. “I Saw Him Die” is great fun, with Christie summoned to the house along with her friend John Davison, a member of the Secret Intelligence Service. Their mission was to prevent the murder of the host but, failing that, to solve his murder. Instead, another murder takes place, and then another, and Christie finds herself among the suspects.
Wilson’s Christie is a great character, filled with self-doubt and angst, eager to leave Skye and get on with her wedding to her lover, Matt, but at the same time swept away by the possibilities of the investigation. The mystery takes innumerable twists and turns, and I thought I knew who the killer was, but my conclusion kept changing as the story moved forward. This book is great, engrossing fun — just what we need right now when the world feels too dark.
— Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
Soldier’s story is fresh and original in debut
It’s become a familiar trope of authors writing about veterans — a damaged soldier haunted by the war as he tries to live as a civilian. Don Bentley latches onto that background in his debut but succeeds in making “Without Sanction” an original and fresh story that inspires empathy for his characters and plot.
Matt Drake considers his career finished as an operative for the Defense Intelligence Agency after a mission to Aleppo, Syria, during which a Syrian family he promised to protect was killed and his best friend was maimed. He barely can function with his PTSD. He is dragged back into service to extract an ISIS-connected Pakistani chemical weapons expert who has created a particularly effective new poison.
Matt becomes the center of a political firestorm when his mission interferes with that of Peter Redman, the U.S. president’s chief of staff. Peter is trying to keep quiet a CIA mission that could cause an international incident and result in his boss losing the election.
Bentley imbues the action-packed “Without Sanction” with plenty of vivid battle scenes and military details that keep the plot churning. But the real strength of “Without Sanction” is the perceptive look at its characters, their motives and how war has affected each. Matt’s visions of the dead family are handled realistically, as is his longing for his wife and a normal life. He needs to forgive himself before he can move forward with his own life as well as helping others.
— Oline H. Cogdill, Sun Sentinel
