‘Memorial’ like a dance gliding between characters
“Memorial,” by Bryan Washington, follows the complex relationship between Benson, a Black day care teacher, and Mike, a Japanese American chef.
The couple live together in Texas, and for all intents and purposes, they are in love. Lately, though, their relationship has felt strained, and as issues with their respective families become more pressing, their lives together only grow more complicated.
Mike’s mother arrives for a visit at the same time Mike finds out his estranged father is dying in Japan. So, he leaves Benson alone to live with his mother in their apartment and travels to be with his father.
Benson’s time with Mike’s mom, as well as Mike’s time navigating his relationship with his father, prove to be transformative for both men.
“Memorial” is a powerful portrait of the challenges, both internal and external, that so often come with loving another human being. With unique and beautiful prose, it weaves together a fascinating story of cultures, families and lovers both clashing and coming together in the beautiful mess that is loving and living.
While the characters feel lost and out of control, the story, itself, never does. Washington has a strong and purposeful command over every moment. With its soft prose and alternating perspectives, “Memorial” feels like a dance, effortlessly gliding between the characters’ stories as they discover who they are supposed to be.
— Molly Sprayregen, The Associated Press
Jack Reacher stays the good course
The cover of “The Sentinel,” the 25th thriller in the wildly popular Jack Reacher series, declares it was written by Lee Child and Andrew Child, but no one by either name actually wrote the book.
Reacher’s creator Lee Child, whose real name is actually Lee Grant, has declared his days as a novelist are over. Lately, he’s been working with Amazon to develop a Jack Reacher TV show starring Alan Ritchson, an actor as enormous and menacing as the character in the books.
But Reacher, the mythic avenger who wanders the back roads of America similar to a modern-day Lone Ranger, is too popular to fade away, so Grant (aka Child), has turned the series over to his younger brother, Andrew Grant, the author of nine thrillers published under his real name.
The change in authors is subtle but detectable.
The story begins when Reacher wanders into the little town of Pleasantville, Tenn. There, Rusty Rutherford, a nerdy IT manager, is being blamed for a cyber-attack that wiped out the town’s computer data. After rescuing Rutherford from a kidnapping attempt, Reacher gradually discovers the seemingly isolated attack is part of a conspiracy to undermine the coming national election. As always, the bad guys — this time, Russian spies and American-Nazi thugs — discover too late they are no match for Reacher.
Despite the change in authors, the writing remains tight, and the nonstop action is as propulsive as ever.
— Bruce DeSilva, The Associated Press
Peter Frampton looks back in gentle memoir
When Peter Frampton was a child, he busted his father on Christmas morning giving him an acoustic guitar dressed as Santa.
“And from 3:30 in the morning on Christmas when I was 8 years old, I haven’t stopped playing since.”
So recalls the singer-songwriter and guitarist whose album “Frampton Comes Alive!” became a monster hit in the mid-1970s in his new memoir, “Do You Feel Like I Do?”
The breezy and polite look back follows an important musical figure’s rise in the 1960s, triumph and fall in the ‘70s and resurrection in the ‘80s. It’s a tale of talent, mismanagement, drugs, loss and redemption.
“Who else has had the career arc, the crazy ups and downs, that I’ve had?” he writes. “I’ve been to the moon and back without a rocket. But I’ve always managed to stay optimistic.”
Frampton finds himself at fascinating moments in rock ‘n’ roll history, a pal of both Eric Clapton and Mick Jagger, aided by David Bowie and, at one point, a potential member of the Rolling Stones. He hung out with The Kinks and recorded with Small Faces.
A profile emerges of an earnest and perfectionist musician — “I’m my own worst critic” — who suffered long-term clinical depression and was a binge drinker. Frampton explains how he came to champion the talk box and how he had three wives.
— Mark Kennedy, AP entertainment writer
