Detective battles sexism on the force
South Florida author M.E. “Micki” Browning melds an energetic police procedural and an appealing heroine set against a vivid Colorado background in this launch of a new series that shows great potential.
Browning’s affinity for realistic plotting gets a boost in “Shadow Ridge,” as do her skills in creating believable characters readers will want to spend time with. “Shadow Ridge” centers on Jo Wyatt, one of three police detectives — and one of the few women officers — in the small city of Echo Valley, Colo. Jo is first on the scene of the apparent suicide of college student Tye Horton. The scene seems off to Jo, who insists on investigating Tye’s death as a crime, despite the objections from her chief and her estranged husband who has just been promoted over her. Violent deaths also aren’t common in the fictional Echo Valley, which has had only two homicides during the 12 years Jo has been on the force. “Fatal crashes, hunting accidents, Darwin Award-worthy stupidity, sure, but murder? That was the leap year of crimes and happened only once every four years or so,” Jo says.
The case leads Jo to Tye’s college project — creating a video game that might have landed him a lucrative sale. The game now is missing. One student connected to the game also committed suicide, and another, Quinn Kirkwood has been receiving sexually explicit and threatening emails.
Browning skillfully weaves in sexism on the police force and among the video game aficionados and predatory professors into a tightly focused police investigation. Jo’s insight as a detective enhances the plot, but she also realistically makes mistakes. As well as her job, she deals with being separated from her husband who is less qualified than she is as a police officer and her ex-cop father, who wanted a son and often derides her sleuthing skills. By contrast, Quinn’s perpetual anger and sarcasm are fueled by guilt and self-loathing.
— Oline H. Cogdill, Sun Sentinel
‘The Searcher’ offers vivid, poetic prose
Cal Hooper, a Chicago cop whose wife has left him for reasons he does not yet understand, tells himself he’s done with police work. He retires from the force, moves to western Ireland, buys an abandoned country house, and sets to work fixing it up. Not much given to introspection, his therapy is carpentry, hiking through the countryside, and fishing its streams.
Cal’s clannish neighbors aren’t the welcoming sort, but gradually some of them appear to warm to him, sharing stories and hard liquor at the village pub. Before long, however, the reader senses unknown danger lurks in the region’s green pastures and fog-shrouded mountains.
Irish novelist Tana French spends the opening chapters of “The Searcher,” her eighth book, skillfully fashioning her complex characters and vividly portraying the harsh beauty of the landscape. The plot doesn’t get going until Trey, a pre-pubescent child from a poor mountain family, asks Cal to find a brother who suddenly has gone missing.
At first, Cal declines, but Trey, who has nowhere else to turn, keeps pestering him. When Cal finally relents and starts nosing around, he gets both himself and Trey in a world of trouble with locals who have something to hide.
French’s novels are marketed as mysteries because crimes happen in them, but there’s little here to remind readers of best-selling crime writers such as Michael Connelly and Hank Phillippi Ryan. French is more interested in exploring how her characters react to stress and how they resolve moral dilemmas than in plot twists, suspense and “whodunit.”
In fact, there’s less suspense in “The Searcher” than in French’s earlier novels. However, readers who share her interest in exploring the lives of flawed and compelling characters will find much to love here, including prose as vivid and poetic as you are likely to find anywhere.
— Bruce DeSilva, The Associated Press
Professor’s book recreates bloody siege in Vietnam
The real-life setting for J. Keith Saliba’s book is an isolated, heavily fortified frontier outpost in Vietnam’s West-Central Highlands near the Cambodian border and the Ho Chi Minh trail, the main conduit for troops and supplies from North Vietnam.
“It was a 20th-century version of the Wild West frontier fortress,” Saliba said, in territory Army Special Forces soldiers called “Indian Country” — remote, dangerous.
In October 1965, the camp at Plei Me was guarded by a 12-man American Army Special Forces “A-Team,” along with Montagnard fighters native to the region and a small contingent of South Vietnamese Special Forces soldiers.
But by Oct. 19, about 2,000 North Vietnamese soldiers had crept into position around Plei Me. An equal number were deployed to ambush any relief force sent to the camp’s rescue.
And so begins the battle he describes in “Death in the Highlands: The Siege of Special Forces Camp Plei Me.”
Vastly outnumbered, the Special Forces soldiers fought back with their Vietnamese allies in an ultimately successful, week-long battle that involved vast amounts of close air support and daring air resupply missions.
Saliba, a former journalist, is an associate professor of journalism and mass communication at Jacksonville University. One of the men he interviewed for the book was Euell White, 86, who retired from the Army as a major and lives in Florence, Ala.
In October 1965, White was a 31-year-old first lieutenant in Project DELTA, a clandestine Special Forces reconnaissance unit. He was among those who joined in the rescue attempt at Plei Me, during which he was wounded in a ferocious firefight — an experience Saliba describes in harrowing detail.
He praised Saliba’s book.
“It was really educational for me because I didn’t know about the background, the build-up to Plei Me,” White said. “He did all that research.”
— Matt Soergel, The Florida Times-Union, Jacksonville
