Native American culture meets vigilante justice
South Dakota’s Rosebud Indian Reservation provides an evocative background for this compelling debut about Virgil Wounded Horse, who metes out vigilante justice as an enforcer, taking up the mantle from the tribal police’s limited powers and the federal government that only investigates murders on the reservation.
While Virgil has many of the traits common too often employed in thrillers — he’s cynical, anti-social and has battled the bottle — David Heska Wanbli Weiden elevates “Winter Counts” with a provocative look at culture, history and bigotry. Half Lakota, half white, Virgil is most comfortable living on the reservation though he scoffs at Native American spirituality and ritual. His main connection to people is his 14-year-old nephew, Nathan, who he has custody of because his sister — Nathan’s mother — was killed in a car accident three years before.
Tribal councilman Ben Short Bear wants to hire Virgil to find out who is bringing heroin into the reservation and shut down the operation any way he can. Ben is upset that a teenager recently overdosed, but he also admits getting rid of heroin would help his reelection.
“Winter Counts” is elevated by Weiden’s forceful writing, affinity for complex, realistic characters and attention to cultural touchstones. The term “winter counts” refers the pictorial calendars or histories in which tribal records and events were recorded by Native Americans in North America — a fitting title for this novel.
Weiden, who is an enrolled citizen of the Sicangu Lakota Nation, delivers one of the year’s strongest debuts with “Winter Counts.”
— Oline H. Cogdill, Sun Sentinel
An unclichéd portrayal of unknown paternity
Delving into one’s family history is all the rage these days. So are podcasts. “The Kids Are Gonna Ask,” by Twin Cities author Gretchen Anthony, combines the two in a shrewd commentary on our viral culture.
Seventeen-year-old twins Thomas and Savannah McClair live with their bohemian grandmother, Maggie, on Lake of the Isles in Minneapolis. The search for their father, whose identity their late mother never revealed, grows out of a series of podcasts — the “McClair Dinner Salon,” a project that relies on Thomas’ technical know-how, Savannah’s scriptwriting talent and Maggie’s penchant for inviting strays and oddballs to supper.
Thomas’ offhand on-air comment about the kids’ unknown paternity brings them to the attention of a New York media guru (properly villainous) who goads them into a more sensational approach to finding Dad, including a whirlwind visit to the merciless national morning shows. The hot glare of publicity, helpful as it might seem to their quest, brings them little but angst and recriminations. Guess they should have stuck with 23andMe.
The parallel story of the putative father, a 40-year-old man-child who’s a fundamentally good but aimless guy, skirts cliche.
Aside from the local color, the book is sprinkled with references (“Mrs. Maisel,” the Parkland shooting) that lend some currency but are receding ever further in the rearview mirror, threatening to date the story. And as often is the case in an adult-penned story, the teenagers’ dialogue can be stilted. But readers will be drawn into their drama and root for them. These kids are gonna be all right.
— Cynthia Dickison, Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
Why small farms need a reordering of our society
With the possible exception of parks, perhaps no use of the land is viewed more favorably in America than a small farm.
The vast scope and power of corporate agriculture presents ferocious competition; studies show half of small farmers depend on a second job to stay solvent.
Chris Smaje explains in “A Small Farm Future” how small farms can become profitable — it merely will take a near complete reordering of our society.
Smaje threw his research net wide for this book, citing population growth, climate change, conflicting economic theories and outdated politics in concluding the labor-intensive, small-scale agriculture he advocates can work.
Forget any multi-tasking when you are reading this book — you’ll get lost in equations he creates to show the flow of commodities and money and how the world can change to embrace small farms.
“A Small Farm Future” joins a barnful of books and articles in recent years on small farming, a romance with the land that has eluded profitability.
However, several factors could hasten Smaje’s farm revolution: climate change, diminishing water table, topsoil erosion and more.
If those factors are not enough to ignite a shift to more sustainable small farms, consider this statistic: Federal payments to farmers are expected to reach a record $46 billion this year, the New York Times reported earlier this month. That’s about 40 percent of total farm income.
As Smaje writes: “It’s clear that present ways of doing politics, economics and agriculture in much of the world are reaching the end of the line.”
— Jeff Rowe, The Associated Press
