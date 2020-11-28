‘Farm Girl’ gives off Laura Ingalls vibes
The author bio for Beuna Coburn Carlson is tantalizingly terse, saying only she is “a writer based in Grand Rapids, Mich.” What has the nonagenarian written? Well, this. No record of other books, articles or even letters to the editor by Carlson seems to exist, which adds to the homespun appeal of “Farm Girl,” where Carlson comes off as a Depression-era Laura Ingalls Wilder.
The book consists of loving two- and three-page essays that describe life on a farm near Plum City, Wisc. Carlson includes trips to Lake Pepin and Stockholm but mostly addresses her mom’s prodigious canning, the way her dad divvied up milking duties, surviving the drought of the 1930s and how families navigated party line telephones. It’s a deeply nostalgic book — so deep the most irritated Carlson gets is when she snipes teachers now insist on being called “educators” — but so few people are around to describe life 90 years ago surely Carlson is entitled to snipe about whatever she wants to.
— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
‘Miami Noir’ knits classics together
The 19 stories featured in the superb “Miami Noir: The Classics” work as both solid entertainment and a thoughtful history about life, crime and punishment in South Florida. Historian, author and editor Les Standiford has assembled an intriguing collection of short stories — each of them a reprint — divided into four sections and arranged them by decades to chronicle the region’s development during 90 years.
Each story in “Miami Noir: The Classics” illuminates South Florida’s landscape of immigration, ecology, grifters, betrayal and fresh starts. Some characters manufacture their own peril, and others are just trying to survive.
It’s doubtful anyone would expect stories by conservationist Marjory Stoneman Douglas or activist Zora Neale Hurston to land in this collection. Yet Douglas’ “Pine Island,” written in 1925 and the excerpt from Hurston’s classic “Their Eyes Were Watching God,” written in 1937, are chillingly prophetic in their examinations of nature, to which Hurston weaves in racial issues.
The excerpt from Douglas Fairbairn’s 1977 novel “Street Eight,” and a personal favorite, is considered to be the first novel to showcase South Florida’s Cuban immigrant community. The gritty “Street Eight” centers on a used-car salesman caught up with Cuban expatriates who need a warehouse. Ironically, as Standiford notes, Fairbairn’s original title was “Calle Ocho,” but his publishers insisted readers would be “puzzled” by this title. The parallels between “Street Eight” and Carolina Garcia Aguilera’s “Washington Avenue” are unmistakable.
— Oline H. Cogdill, Sun Sentinel
Readers still can’t get enough of Mac
This witty and wonderful St. Paul, Minn., author has been entertaining readers with the Rushmore “Mac” McKenzie crime-solving series since 2004. Yet after 17 episodes, we still can’t get enough of this St. Paul cop-turned-private eye and the rich characters that surround him.
In this late-summer release, McKenzie is startled to learn he’s been singled out by name at a psychic reading attended by his first love and now best friend, Shelby. The psychic medium has linked his name to a missing trove of money, and he finds himself in the middle of an ongoing search for the treasure.
Pragmatic, self-confident and constantly consulting his conscience for poignant and entertaining gut-checks, the former cop dismissed the whole psychic reading thing as nonsense. That is, until a chance encounter with a “gifted” college student leads detectives to the body of a missing girl.
Readers will delight in the antics and dialogue in this crime mystery. Housewright stays above grisly details other writers thrive on, making him a relaxing and thoroughly entertaining read without the heaviness of a dark plot.
If you’re a Housewright first-timer, you can pick up about any installment in the series and feel right at home.
— Ginny Greene, Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
