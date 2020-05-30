‘All My Mother’s Lovers’ a story about power of love
“All My Mother’s Lovers” by Ilana Masad is a story of queerness, love and family as you’ve never seen it before.
After the unexpected death of her mother, Iris, 27-year-old Maggie discovers five letters tucked into Iris’ will. The letters are addressed to five men Maggie never once heard Iris mention.
Desperate to find out who these men possibly could be, Maggie leaves behind her grieving father and brother (as well as her new girlfriend with whom she is falling madly in love) and embarks on a quest to hand deliver each letter.
Along her journey, Maggie learns she knew far less about both her mother and her father than she ever thought possible. Maggie’s relationship with Iris always had been strained in part because of Iris’ inability to accept Maggie’s sexuality. The men Maggie meets challenge her to see Iris not only as her flawed mother but also as a human being filled with her own complex emotions and desires.
“All My Mother’s Lovers” is a wholly unique exploration of identity, sexuality and the all-consuming power of love. Masad is a masterful storyteller who offers complex, dynamic characters who continue to surprise us until the very end.
— By Molly Sprayregen, The Associated Press
Nora Roberts’ thriller cured virus reading block
We seemingly have more time than ever to do things such as read the books stacked on our shelves we keep not getting to. And yet, never have I ever struggled more to get into a book than during the coronavirus pandemic.
Cue: Nora Roberts’ latest thriller, “Hideaway,” the perfect cure to your pandemic-induced reading slump. It is the kind of book that pulls you in from the first page and keeps you curled up with it during any moment of free time you have until the very last page.
Drama was in Caitlyn Sullivan’s veins. She was born into the legendary Sullivan family, which churned out generation after generation of stars (think: the Hankses, the Smiths).
During a family gathering at her grandfather’s sprawling home in California’s Big Sur, Caitlyn played a game of hide and seek that was supposed to be forgetful but wound up changing her life. The perfect hiding place was actually a trap.
Caitlyn’s kidnapping, a riveting and suspenseful ordeal that makes your heart race as you learn each twist and turn, happens at the beginning of the book. But its aftermath and the long-term hold it has on her life affects everything: what family means to her and her relationship with her loved ones, where she lives, her career, who she loves.
Reading “Hideaway” is similar to a mini vacation, as Roberts transports you from the sun-drenched mountains of Big Sur to the rolling hills of Ireland to the bustling streets of New York City.
— By Sophia Rosenbaum, The Associated Press
‘Sunny Days’ tells of beginnings of ‘Sesame Street’
In “Sunny Days: The Children’s Television Revolution That Changed America,” journalist David Kamp takes readers on a fascinating journey through the development of one of the most beloved shows on television.
Educational children’s programming was not at all a given before “Sesame Street” began to take over living rooms across the country more than 50 years ago. The show started as a type of experiment to determine whether it indeed was possible to use television to bolster children’s learning, especially low-income children who lacked access to other educational resources.
With the show’s rapid popularity, it quickly became a cultural movement and led to the launch of other beloved shows such as “Zoom” and “School House Rock,” the development of which the book also examines.
“Sesame Street,” we learn from Kamp, cemented educational television as a legitimate way to help children learn and to teach them important lessons about the ways of the world.
Of course, the journey to success wasn’t easy. Kamp explores the many trials and tribulations the show experienced in its infancy, the way different political landscapes shaped it through the years, as well as the challenges the show continues to face today.
Kamp dives deep into how “Sesame Street’s” actors and creators responded to criticisms.
Moving across decades and up to the present day, Kamp also explores the show’s continued fight for funding as well as how that fight has shifted the direction of the show for today’s children.
— By Molly Sprayregen, The Associated Press
