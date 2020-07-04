Doiron cranks up a suspenseful, fast-paced plot
Fifteen years ago, a young Maine game warden went undercover to investigate a poaching ring in Maine’s north woods and was never heard from again; so his mentor, retired warden Charlie Stevens, is stunned when he stumbles onto the missing man’s badge being offered for sale at a flea market.
The discovery, Charlie realizes, means everything he had believed about his young friend’s disappearance and presumed death was wrong. Determined to solve the mystery, he rushes home, packs a bag, tells his wife not to ask any questions and urges her not to let anyone —especially his friend, Mike Bowditch — try to find him. But Charlie is like a father to Mike, so the latter, a game warden himself, sets off to track Charlie down.
So begins “One Last Lie,” the 11th novel in Paul Doiron’s fine series of Mike Bowditch crime novels.
Mike and Charlie’s dual investigations lead them on a dangerous journey through forests and ramshackle riverside towns along the Maine-Canadian border. Gradually, Mike discovers Charlie, as well as several men in positions of power in the warden service, have been harboring secrets about what happened 15 years ago — and at least one of them is willing to kill to prevent the truth from surfacing.
This novel is something of a departure for Doiron. The lyrical descriptions of the natural world that have distinguished his previous novels are less in evidence this time, and the suspenseful, fast-paced plot has more twists and turns than usual in a Mike Bowditch novel.
— Bruce Desilva, The Associated Press
The surreal life of Jim Carrey
In Jim Carrey’s new semi-autobiographical novel, “Memoirs and Misinformation,” there are flying saucers and a fire-bombing on Rodeo Drive, apocalyptic fires devouring Malibu and a mega-budget Hungry Hungry Hippos movie written by Kenneth Lonergan. One moment, “Carrey” dreams of strangling his late mother; the next, he pines for Renee Zellweger (“his last great love”) and challenges Nicolas Cage, a man “whose artistic bravery had always given him courage,” to a jujitsu duel. (Warning: Cage fights dirty.)
Co-written with novelist Dana Vachon in the third person to capture what Carrey calls the “wholeness that has an infinite knowledge of all of its parts,” “Memoirs and Misinformation” is, similar to the twisted political drawings Carrey posts on Twitter, entirely its own thing. A satire of Hollywood’s self-absorption coinciding with the end of the planet, none of it is real ... except when it is. And given the extreme circumstances that have marked Carrey’s life, it’s sometimes difficult to sort out fact from fiction.
When Sonny Mehta, Alfred A. Knopf’s late publisher, bought the book several years ago, he wrote Carrey a note, congratulating him for steering clear of “’There is a town in North Ontario’ bull----,” referencing the opening line from Neil Young’s autobiographical song “Helpless.” “Memoirs and Misinformation” is a deconstruction of the standard-issue show biz chronicle. There aren’t any fun anecdotes about the making of “Dumb and Dumber” or “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.” Instead, there is a wholly strange work of autofiction, laden with symbolism and metaphor, sometimes beautiful, sometimes tragic, often inscrutable.
Carrey, 58, said he didn’t want to write a memoir that dryly cataloged his life. “You can tell a lot about somebody through their fictional choices,” he said.
That reality, as you might expect from Carrey’s career of infiltrating fiends, clowns and sad men trying to stave off loneliness, naturally tilts toward the surreal.
— Glenn Whipp, Los Angeles Times
Turning letters into a humorous, bestselling novel
Writing constant letters of recommendation goes with the territory of being a university faculty member. Julie Schumacher, who teaches creative writing at the University of Minnesota, took that task to a new level: She made a novel from it.
“Dear Committee Members” is entirely made up of letters of recommendation written by Jason Fitger, a much put-upon professor of creative writing at the appropriately named Payne University. A bestseller upon its initial publication in 2014, it earned Schumacher the Thurber Prize for American Humor.
And, similar to so many novels, its initial impetus was writer’s block. Schumacher, who previously had written novels for young people, “got stuck on a novel for adults,” she said in an interview from her St. Paul home. “Structure has always been hard for me. I was teaching an undergraduate class, and I told students to try to pick a form, see if you can play with form in some way. They asked for an example. I kept thinking that I had just been writing all these letters of recommendation ...”
Just like that, a writing exercise was born, and Schumacher thought it would be just that: “a sort of exercise I could impose on myself to get started, to stop thinking about cause and effect and plot and just work with a form. I thought, well, it’s probably not going to work to write something in a series of letters of recommendations. But it was summer, I had time, and I thought, if it doesn’t work I’ll throw it out. Then I started to entertain myself with it.”
— Moira Macdonald, The Seattle Times
