‘World of Wonders’ an ode to nature’s past
In days of old, books about nature often were as treasured for their illustrations as they were for their words. “World of Wonders,” American poet and teacher Aimee Nezhukumatathil’s prose ode to her muses in the natural world, is a throwback that way. Its words are beautiful, but its cover and interior illustrations by Fumi Mini Nakamura might well be what first moves you to pick it up in a bookstore or online.
Nakamura’s paintings form wreaths of the flora and fauna Nezhukumatathil celebrates in these brief, gemlike essays — catalpa trees. Fireflies. Peacocks. Cactus wrens. Corpse flowers. Bonnet macaques, whale sharks, monarch butterflies and more.
The book’s magic lies in Nezhukumatathil’s ability to blend personal and natural history, to compress into each brief essay the relationship between a biographical passage from her own family and the life trajectory of a particular plant or animal. As the daughter of a South Asian American father and a Filipina-American mother, and as a “brown” American girl who grew up in Kansas, Arizona and New York and who now lives with her husband and two sons in Mississippi, she has experienced many a habitat and culture.
Her kaleidoscopic observations pay off in these thoughtful, nuanced, surprise-filled essays.
In “Catalpa Tree,” she writes of her childhood urge to hide beneath the great trees’ “green umbrella” leaves as she walked from her school bus to her physician mother’s office on the grounds of a Kansas mental hospital.
In “Firefly,” she mourns the shadows that eager flashlights and relentless city lights cast on fragile, bioluminescent firefly displays, leading to their diminishment.
In “Whale Shark,” she swims with one of the great creatures in captivity and is moved to tears by its magnificence and looming early death in a cramped artificial environment.
Nezhukumatathil is an accomplished poet, and her gifts with economy and precision of language pay off here. Her book is a reminder not only of the power and beauty of the natural world but of how we are inextricably a shaper of it, for better or worse.
— Pamela Miller, Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
Hitman hiding out in England stars in ‘Eddie’s Boy’
The hitman known as the butcher’s boy is back, forced out of retirement at age 61 to confront an implacable old enemy who wants him dead.
Thomas Perry first introduced him 38 years ago in his Edgar Award-winning debut novel, “The Butcher’s Boy,” but until now, the character has reemerged only twice — in “Sleeping Dogs” in 1992 and “The Informant” in 2011.
The new novel, “Eddie’s Boy,” finds him in England, posing as retired American businessman Michael Shaeffer. He’s enjoying life with a charming yet spunky aristocratic British wife until someone discovers his secret and sends a small army of killers to snuff him out.
Shaeffer flees to Australia, only to discover his unknown enemy has managed to track him there. So, he jets to America to find out who has put a contract out on him and to put a stop to it. In his wake, he leaves a trail of dead bodies across much of the English-speaking world. Perry breaks the action-packed narrative with reminiscences about the protagonist’s early life, when a small-town Pennsylvania hit man named Eddie, who spent his off hours operating a fine butcher shop, taught the boy both trades.
If fans of Perry’s novels think the plot of “Eddie’s Boy” closely resembles the last two butcher’s boy books, they would be right, but the saving grace is in the differing details, including how Shaeffer confronts the challenge of engaging in combat with a fit but aging body.
Although the butcher’s boy is not — and never has been — a likeable character, Perry expects us to admire the skill and meticulous care with which he works. And there is certainly much to admire in the skill with which Perry works, from his flawless plotting to his tight and muscular prose style.
— Bruce DeSilva, The Associated Press
Washington serves up love in ‘Memorial’
Ben and Mike have been a couple for about four years, but they’re both wondering how much longer it will last. What started as a promising romance has run down to the point that just about the only time they talk, or have sex, is when they fight. But neither of them wants to ask difficult questions.
Not that either young man grew up with great role models for relationships. Both come from divorce-fractured homes and are estranged from their families. Until, that is, Mike’s parents make separate dramatic returns to their son’s life that leave his relationship with Ben hanging in the balance.
That’s just the beginning of “Memorial,” the engaging and beautifully crafted new novel by Bryan Washington. In interviews, Washington has called it a “gay slacker dramedy,” and it’s that but a lot more as well, including a portrait of the multiple shapes and meanings of family.
This is the second book from Washington, who is 27. His story collection, “Lot,” published last year, landed him on the National Book Foundation’s 5 Under 35 list and was listed among former President Barack Obama’s favorite books of 2019.
The first half of “Memorial” is written from Ben’s point of view, the second from Mike’s. Ben’s half is set in Houston, where the pair lives (and where Washington was raised). They’re an interracial couple — Ben is Black, and Mike emigrated from Japan with his parents as a kid — in a multicultural city: “Whole swaths of Houston look like chunks of other countries. There are potholes beside gourmet bakeries beside taquerias beside noodle bars, copied and pasted onto a graying landscape.”
Everything changes when Mike’s mother, Mitsuko (who moved back to Tokyo after Mike was grown), tells him she’s coming to Houston for a visit — and his father is dying. Mike tells Ben he’s flying to Osaka the day after she arrives. “Just for a few weeks, he says. Or maybe a couple of months, he says. But I need to go.”
A tender, expansive ending will leave readers satisfied.
— Colette Bancroft, Tampa Bay Times
