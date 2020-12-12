Book shows ‘Sometimes You Have to Lie’
Louise Fitzhugh was an artist before she was a writer, but it is her fictional character, Harriet M. Welsch, she will be known for forever — Harriet M. Welsch, aka Harriet the Spy, the feisty and independent little girl who spied on her neighbors and wrote everything down in her notebook.
In this fast read of a biography, Leslie Brody brings to life the spirited, ambitious and deeply independent Fitzhugh, whose early life was straight out of a Southern melodrama and whose later life was straight out of — well, “Suzuki Bean,” perhaps, the novel she wrote with Sandra Scoppettone about the “baby beatnik” who lived in Greenwich Village.
Fitzhugh grew up in Mississippi, the daughter of a wealthy and intensely controlling member of the upper crust and a beautiful but impoverished young dancer who lost custody of her daughter in an ugly, very public divorce.
After college, Louise headed to New York City to make art, never living in Mississippi again.
Fitzhugh was tiny, pixie-like and adorable, alluring to both men and women (but she preferred women). Her revolving door of lovers is dizzying, and while she settles down from time to time, no relationship lasts.
Her fierce devotion to art, her intense friendships, her fights with her editors and her rebellion against her father are sketched out here. This book lacks a deep sense of Fitzhugh — intensely private, she left behind few letters or journals from which to draw and only allowed two photographs of herself to be published during her lifetime — but provides a fascinating window on the life of 1950s Bohemian New York.
‘Blind Vigil’ tense, fast-paced and hardboiled
It seems unlikely a sightless private detective could be of much use, but in “Blind Vigil,” the seventh book in Matt Coyle’s series featuring San Diego gumshoe Rick Cahill, the protagonist is determined to prove the doubters wrong.
Blinded by a gunshot, Rick’s nine-month-long recuperation is interrupted when his on-again, off-again partner, Moria MacFarlane, asks for his help.
Rick’s pal, Turk Muldoon, thinks his girlfriend, Shay, might be cheating and wants her followed, but Moria is reluctant to take the case.
After talking things over with Turk, Rick assures Moria his friend never would hurt Shay, so Moria accepts the assignment. And just like that, Shay is strangled to death in her bed, Turk is arrested, and the evidence against him looks solid.
Moria, consumed with guilt and furious at both Turk and Rick, is convinced Turk is guilty. Rick isn’t and, white cane in hand, ventures into the world to hunt down the real killer.
Coyle does a fine job of portraying Rick’s adjustment to his blindness — the way he uses his heightened senses of sound and smell to find his way around and sense danger. Gradually, as he pursues his lonely investigation, his eyes begin to perceive bright lights, giving him hope his sight eventually could return.
Rick is an intriguing character with six previous books worth of backstory. Coyle drops enough hints about the past to avoid confusing new readers, although they also will be keenly aware they have missed a lot.
A tightly plotted origin story in Crawford series
For many avid readers, recurring characters in long running series are similar to old friends, each book a chance to catch up. The chance to know a character’s unknown backstory fuels “A Hanging at Dawn,” Charles Todd’s tightly plotted novella.
Todd’s two perceptive series about Scotland Yard detective Ian Rutledge and battlefield nurse Bess Crawford are known for showing how the historical and cultural touchstones of World War I and post-WWI continue to be relevant.
“A Hanging at Dawn” is a prequel to the Bess Crawford novels.
Simon’s entry to the Crawford family began when he was an angry teenager who lied about his age to join the British Army. The 14-year-old was escaping a cruel grandfather who raised him but barely tolerated the boy after his parents were murdered when he was a child. Despite glowing reports during his training, Simon often defied authority.
But the Crawfords, who are stationed in India, saw something special in Simon, who eventually would rise in the ranks to become Regimental Sergeant-Major. Clarissa trusted Simon so much she put him in charge of her 5-year-old daughter, Bess.
A dangerous situation changes the dynamics of the relationship between the Crawfords and Simon, illustrating why his devotion to the family became unshakable.
“A Hanging at Dawn” is a tidy, energetic origin story about Simon as well as an intriguing look at India at the turn of the 20th Century. Bess — and no doubt Simon — will return for the 12th novel, “An Irish Hostage,” in July 2021. Ian Rutledge returns in “A Fatal Lie” in February. Meanwhile, “A Hanging at Dawn” will tide readers over until 2021.
