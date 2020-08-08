Deceit and desire await in White’s new novel
There is a lot to appreciate in Edmund White’s “A Saint from Texas”: the artful prose, the vivid storytelling, the darkly whimsical tone.
It is the story of twins Yvonne and Yvette, two young heiresses growing up in Texas in the 1950s with an abusive father. From a young age, the twins find themselves on opposite journeys through life. Yvette moves to Colombia to become a nun, and Yvonne moves to France and marries into high society.
While living completely separate lives, both sisters find themselves struggling with what ultimately will make them happy. Through salacious chapters, White explores both women’s sexualities as Yvette finds herself in love with a fellow nun and Yvonne finds herself loathing her husband and in a torrid affair with both a man and a woman.
At times, the story feels fresh and exciting, unlike anything else you’ll read, but the dense writing also can become cumbersome. Thus, as the story goes on, White wanes in his ability to fully engage the reader. White masterfully created deeply complex and dynamic characters, though the writing style doesn’t always make it easy to feel wholly invested in their pursuits.
Still, with “A Saint from Texas,” White skillfully invites readers into an organized mess of a world filled with equal parts deceit and desire. It is a world full of sinners and saints, one that asks us to question what turns some of us into one and some of us into the other.
— By Molly Sprayregen, The Associated Press
Hank Phillippi Ryan teeters on the improbable
The first liar we meet in Hank Phillippi Ryan’s “The First to Lie” is Nora, a pharmaceutical representative whose job is to push Monifan, a drug that can increase fertility in women who have difficulty conceiving. But Nora secretly is pursuing her own agenda.
Next comes Ellie, an investigative reporter, and Meg, her ethically challenged assistant. Ellie thinks Monifan causes permanent infertility in some patients, and the manufacturer, Pharminex, has been covering it up.
Then, in a series of flashbacks, we meet Brooke, a pregnant teenage girl who can’t forgive her mother, husband of Pharminex’s owner, for tricking her into swallowing a pill that induces abortion, and Lacy, the wife of Brooke’s brother, who is having trouble conceiving and is persuaded to try Monifan — with devastating results.
By the time we are introduced to Nora’s and Ellie’s boyfriends, the reader realizes nearly every character is lying about something and some of them are not who they pretend to be.
The story turns darker when women with knowledge of Pharminex’s deception die in suspicious accidents. As Ellie’s investigation reaches a climax, the true identities and motives of the characters are revealed in a series of improbable twists, some of which readers nevertheless are likely to see coming.
In the closing chapters, the tale teeters on the preposterous, but Ryan, a veteran thriller writer with five Agatha Awards to her credit, holds things together most of the way with her fine prose, vivid characterizations and an uncanny ability to keep all the balls in the air.
— Bruce DeSilva, The Associated Press
Jon Land channels James Bond with new thriller
Fans of Jon Land’s thrillers featuring fifth-generation Texas Ranger Caitlin Strong will be pleased to hear the new book in the series is a lot similar to the first 10, as the hero, a cross between Wild Bill Hickok and Wonder Woman, dispatches a series of Bond-villain wannabees with extravagant use of gun play and explosives.
“Strong From The Heart” does differ from its predecessors in one respect, however: It is better written. Clumsy sentences that cropped up in the earlier works are not much in evidence this time.
The action begins when Caitlin is dispatched to the little Texas desert town of Camino Pass, where all but one of its 288 residents have perished from unknown causes. Meanwhile, her lover — former bad guy Cort Wesley Masters — is on a rampage against illegal pill mills responsible for his youngest son’s near-fatal drug overdose.
From the get-go, fans of this formulaic, action-packed series will suspect the mysterious deaths and the pill mills are related somehow — and they will be right.
Land’s crew of colorful characters from previous books is in evidence, including Caitlin’s often exasperated commander D.W. Tepper, a mysterious Homeland Security agent whose real name is unknown, and a former South American death squad commander who has become Caitlin’s guardian angel.
This time around, the bad guys are part of a Specter-like conspiracy with powerful Washington, D.C., connections, but nothing can save them from the righteous wrath of Caitlin and Masters in a conclusion as violent and destructive as the climax of any James Bond movie.
— Bruce DeSilva, The Associated Press
