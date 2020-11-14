A tale brimming with scoundrels, heroes
This is a story of intrigue, of anger, of decisions made at the point of a gun. Friendships made and lost, bitter jealousies, dizzying discoveries.
Not exactly what usually comes to mind when you think about archaeology.
St. Paul author Kermit Pattison donned his metaphorical pith helmet and cargo shorts and created a work of staggering depth that brings us into the search for the oldest human. In “Fossil Men,” he recounts the saga of “Ardi,” a skeleton uncovered in the rugged hills of Ethiopia by a brilliant and irascible American paleoanthropologist considered by many the world’s premier fossil hunter.
Ardi — short for Ardipithecus ramidus — is the bony remains of a woman more than 4.4 million years old. Believed to be the earliest human ancestor yet discovered, she was dug from the ground by a team led by Tim White, a larger-than-life personality whose energy at excavating and classifying bones is matched only by his fervor for disagreeing disagreeably with other scientists.
White’s grudges and battles with his peers are a recurring theme throughout the book, as he angrily fights off skeptics in academic wars waged at the highest levels of the international scientific establishment. White’s discovery threatened to upend beliefs about evolution that generations of academics had built their careers upon, and many weren’t ready to cede turf easily.
Pattison deftly weaves strands of science, sociology and political science into a compelling tale that stretches over decades. His discussions of scientific theories and phenomena are sophisticated enough for the expert yet clear and understandable to the novice.
He spent more than five years researching the book, including several trips to the dig sites. The amount of material he juggles is astounding, yet he never loses the thread. His prose is lively and accessible, bringing to life topics that could be insufferably dry and dense in the wrong hands.
The story of Ardi is a mystery, Pattison writes, about the most fundamental mystery of all: Where did we come from? Similar to any good mystery, Pattison’s tale is brimming with scoundrels, heroes, wrong turns and surprising twists. It’s an ambitious work that fully justifies the extraordinary effort that went into it, both by the fossil men and by the writer who chronicled their work.
— John Reinan, Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
Michael Connelly proves a master of legal thrillers
After celebrating his latest trial victory at a local pub, Los Angeles criminal lawyer Mickey Haller gets behind the wheel of his Lincoln, drives 100 yards or so down the street and gets pulled over by the LAPD.
At first, Mickey thinks it’s just a DUI check, but the officer spots what appears to be blood dripping from the back of the car and asks Mickey to open the trunk. Not without a warrant, Mickey says, but he’s just bluffing.
“Exigent circumstances,” the officer says. After all, there could be someone still alive in there.
So begins “The Law of Innocence,” the sixth novel in Michael Connelly’s Mickey Haller series. Inside the trunk, the cop finds the corpse of a conman who was once Mickey’s client, so the character first introduced in “The Lincoln Lawyer” in 2005 is promptly charged with first degree murder.
Fans who know Mickey immediately will recognize he’s being set up, but the frame is exquisite. Forensic evidence proves the victim was shot after being placed in the trunk, and the crime occurred inside Mickey’s garage. Worse, police soon uncover a motive: the victim had stiffed Mickey on a big legal bill.
When a crusading prosecutor persuades a judge to set bail at $5 million, Mickey finds himself trying to formulate a defense strategy from behind prison walls. Although he is determined to represent himself, reinforcements arrive in the form of his ex-wife, a lawyer affectionately known as Maggie McFierce, and his half-brother, retired LAPD detective Harry Bosch, who is also the main character in another series of crime novels by the author.
With the trial date looming, the defense team gradually discovers the conspiracy to frame Mickey runs deep.
Connelly’s novels long have been distinguished by his mastery of the complexities of the justice system including an ability to get police and courtroom procedures exactly right. Combine this with a cast of well-drawn characters, writing as precise as a Patek Philippe watch, and a propulsive plot, and the result is one of the finest legal thrillers of the last decade.
— Bruce DeSilva, The Associated Press
Nicole Krauss’ set of short fiction is a mixed bag
After publishing four novels to great acclaim, Nicole Krauss has come out with her first collection of short fiction, “To Be a Man,” and the results are decidedly mixed. Word for word, she writes beautiful sentences but sometimes the stories don’t add up to much. Or they devolve into dreamy self-absorption, mysticism and apocalyptic dread.
A woman stays in her dead father’s apartment, where a ghostly stranger has taken up residence. Two friends exchange memories of watching a film. New York goes on terror alert, and a couple has drunken sex. Time and again, she revisits a few familiar themes: the burden of Jewish history, the legacy of the Holocaust, families split between the U.S. and Israel, sexual violence.
In “Switzerland” a woman remembers a girl she knew in boarding school whose sexual adventurousness bordered on recklessness. The decades-old memories are triggered by watching her 12-year-old daughter fearlessly stare down a lecherous man on the subway and remembering her own realization, around the same age, “that the power to attract men … arrives with a terrifying vulnerability.”
“The Husband” is a charming, bittersweet tale about an old man who shows up at a widow’s door in Tel Aviv improbably claiming to be her lost husband, and the struggle of the woman’s adult daughter to accept him even after it becomes clear he is a benign presence in their family.
“End Days,” which takes place as wildfires bear down on a California community, centers on the break-up of a couple’s 25-year marriage for reasons only hinted at and how it leads, improbably, to the sexual awakening of their teenage daughter with the most unlikely of partners.
In the last story, a woman sits on a beach watching her sons play on a jetty. She thinks about the stories she has told them many times about their births and how, as they grew older, they wanted to hear her side of it, “what an act of terrible strength it took to push them into the world.” The passage goes on for almost a page, just one example of the granular detail and operatic intensity Krauss brings to this work.
— Ann Levin, The Associated Press
