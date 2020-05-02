Sportswriter uses science to explore a phenomenon
Some of the best, most engaging and most memorable books challenge a reader’s preconceptions, forcing them not only to think but asking them to view the world in a way they previously didn’t.
As someone who played basketball (albeit poorly) and now covers it for a living, I long have believed in the so-called “hot hand” — that is, a player getting into an almost supernatural trance, making several shots in a row and therefore increasing their odds of success in future attempts, even as those attempts become more audacious. It’s a facet of the game that has been immortalized in the sport’s language and in popular culture, from movies to video games.
It’s that belief made me so intrigued by Ben Cohen’s recently released book, “The Hot Hand: The Mystery and Science of Streaks,” and why, 70 pages into it, I became unreasonably angered when it was suggested the hot hand doesn’t exist. How could such sacrilege make its way onto the pages of a widely distributed piece of nonfiction?
What transpired beyond that point, though, was what helped make Cohen’s first book such a captivating one. Gradually, as anecdote after anecdote and study after study was presented, I found my views changing. Perhaps I had been wrong all these years. Maybe the hot hand was destined to join such things as Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy and Theranos in the mental bin of things I once believed to be real at a more naive time in my life.
This quality comes, in part, from a book that extends its gaze far beyond basketball.
— By Craig Meyer, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
A look into the world of chefs for despots
Witold Szablowski, whose last book was the startling “Dancing Bears,” spoke with chefs of the despots named in his subtitle, “Saddam Hussein, Idi Amin, Enver Hoxha, Fidel Castro and Pol Pot Through the Eyes of Their Cooks.”
Nearly all the chefs in “Dictator” feared their employers. Most did not apply for the job but simply were told they had been chosen to supply one of the most hated men in history with three squares per day. As Hussein’s chef, Abu Ali, puts it, “Could I have refused Saddam? I don’t know, but I preferred not to try.”
More than half of the book consists of their words (set off by double-rule lines, it’s not clear if the first-person accounts are direct quotations or artfully edited summaries). Szablowski lets them tell their own stories, only interrupting to provide historical context or background for the interviews, one of which was conducted under the condition Szablowski not reveal Hoxha’s cook’s name, even though the Albanian mass murderer ate his last meal 35 years ago.
As in “Dancing Bears,” which used captive animals as a metaphor for people who lived under and still missed tyrannous regimes, Szablowski is most interested in the confounding contradictions that make us human. This becomes clear in the section about one of Pol Pot’s cooks, Yong Moeun, who consistently defends the genocidal warlord and almost certainly was in love with him.
Even the book’s structure nods to the precarious existence of the cooks, as well as the relationship of food and power. Its chapters are titled “Breakfast,” “Lunch,” “Snack,” etc.
That seems logical in a book about food until you arrive at the last chapter and discover the titles don’t refer to courses. Those seeming antidotes to hunger are the names of the waves of bombs the U.S. dropped on Cambodia in 1969, secretly trying to carpet-bomb it into submission.
— By Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
A war’s effect on an ordinary citizen
Books about World War II — and there are so, so many — tend to focus on the big names (Hitler, Churchill, Roosevelt), the most egregious acts (the death camps, the Siege of Leningrad, the Blitz) or the lives of people terrorized and slaughtered.
Less common are books about the ordinary citizen whose life was laid waste by the war — and even less common, at least in this country, are books about the ordinary German citizen.
“Inge’s War,” by journalist Svenja O’Donnell, is about the author’s German grandmother, who was a teenager when the war began. But through O’Donnell’s meticulous reporting and sensitive, compelling storytelling it becomes the gripping story of anyone navigating life in a war zone.
Inge Wiegandt grew up in Konigsberg in East Prussia, a German-owned sliver of land tucked between Russia and Poland. The fact her city was bombed to rubble during the war and is now part of Russia (new name: Kaliningrad) gives you an inkling of some of what Inge and her family endured.
In “Inge’s War,” O’Donnell has told a riveting and important story, one that focuses so tightly on Inge and her family in its level of detail — physical, temporal and emotional — that it becomes universal. The reader can see these places, feel what these people felt, understand their trauma and pain. Living in wartime becomes palpably real.
Inge and her parents survived bombings, near starvation, displacement, life as resented refugees in Denmark. They lost jobs, livelihood, home, possessions.
By the time Inge reveals her dark secret to her granddaughter, the reader has slowly, breathlessly figured it out. It is just one more shattering detail in a life forever damaged by war.
— By Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
