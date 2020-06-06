Telling the tale of Tarka the Otter
Reading “Tarka the Otter” is a beautiful, heady experience — similar to spending two years wandering a riverbank in rural England. The subtitle sums up the book neatly — it is the story of the “joyful water-life and death” of an otter in rural Devon. But even though Tarka dies in the end, this classic novel (written in 1927 by Henry Williamson, newly republished by New York Review Books) is neither sad nor depressing.
Beginning with Tarka’s birth, it takes us almost day by day through his life — learning to swim and fish, wrestling and sliding down riverbanks with his littermates and mother, heading off to find a mate.
Beauty is everywhere — in the glinting surface of the river, the twittering birds, the silent herons. But danger is also everywhere: Everything eats everything else. And the local farmers hunt otters, which they consider to be vermin. One otter-hunting dog — Deadlock — is particularly ominous.
There’s no anthropomorphizing here — just an otter’s life, with all its perils and joys.
“Time flowed with the sunlight of the still green place. The summer drake-flies, whose wings were as the most delicate transparent leaves, hatched from their cases on the water and danced over the shadowed surface.”
— Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
New novel explores race, identity, belonging
A new novel explores the construct of race in the diverging lives of light-skinned black twins, one of whom transitions into a life as a white woman.
“The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett is beautifully written, thought-provoking and immersive. It follows Desiree and Stella, who hail from the town of Mallard, imagined by its founder as a place for people like him.
“Lightness, like anything inherited at a great cost, was a lonely gift,” Bennett writes in an example of the profound wisdoms woven throughout the book.
The older, wilder twin, Desiree, has little patience for the townspeople’s obsession with lightness.
“Her father had been so light that, on a cold morning, she could turn his arm over to see the blue of his veins. But none of that mattered when the white men came for him, so how could she care about lightness after that?”
Even as Stella, the twin who transitions after leaving Mallard, sheds some of the burdens of being seen as black, she gets in its place the psychological toll of passing as white, of lying to those closest to her.
“At first, passing seemed so simple, she couldn’t understand why her parents hadn’t done it,” Bennett writes. “But she was young then. She hadn’t realized how long it takes to become someone else, or how lonely it can be living in a world not meant for you.”
“The Vanishing Half,” with its clever premise and strongly developed characters, is unputdownable and highly recommended.
— Rasha Madkour, The Associated Press
Debut book feels more like a classic
This lovely debut, weighing in at about 200 pages, has the hallmarks of a restrained mini-classic: In simple, heartfelt prose, Tomasz Jedrowski sketches a powerfully erotic first love transformed by politics into a romance roiled by risk and ethical ambiguity in “Swimming in the Dark.”
Set in 1980s Poland, when the Soviet-controlled Communist regime faced an existential challenge by the pro-democracy Solidarity movement, the story centers on Ludwik. As a 22-year-old, he crushes on Janusz, a handsome free spirit he meets at a summer camp that features compulsory beet harvesting rather than archery and boating. The two extend their summer with a camping trip in the Polish woods, swimming under moonlight and carrying on like the swooning lovers they are.
It’s an idyll so perfect it’s bound not to last. Being gay in Poland in that era was more or less unmentionable, a fact Ludwik resents and Janusz accepts. As the two head in different ideological directions, their love fades and flares. Interestingly, Ludwik comes close to compromising his liberal Western leanings when it comes to getting party approval for his graduate studies in literature.
German-born to Polish parents, Jedrowski writes in English. He remains in admirable control of his story. His lovers are ardent and passionate, not sappy. He avoids the mistakes one often sees in debut novels. The draconian measures used by authorities to discourage homosexuality in Communist Poland are frightful but not so different from the harsh antigay bias prevalent in America just a few decades earlier.
— Claude Peck, Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
