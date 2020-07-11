Doiron cranks up a suspenseful plot
Fifteen years ago, a young Maine game warden went undercover to investigate a poaching ring in Maine’s north woods and was never heard from again; so his mentor, retired warden Charlie Stevens, is stunned when he stumbles onto the missing man’s badge being offered for sale at a flea market.
The discovery, Charlie realizes, means everything he had believed about his young friend’s disappearance and presumed death was wrong. Determined to solve the mystery, he rushes home, packs a bag, tells his wife not to ask any questions, and urges her not to let anyone —especially his friend Mike Bowditch — try to find him. But Charlie is like a father to Mike, so the latter, a game warden himself, sets off to track Charlie down.
So begins “One Last Lie,” the 11th novel in Paul Doiron’s fine series of Mike Bowditch crime novels.
Mike and Charlie’s dual investigations lead them on a dangerous journey through forests and ramshackle riverside towns along the Maine-Canadian border. Gradually, Mike discovers that Charlie, as well as several men in positions of power in the warden service, have been harboring secrets about what happened 15 years ago — and at least one of them is willing to kill to prevent the truth from surfacing.
This novel is something of a departure for Doiron. The lyrical descriptions of the natural world that have distinguished his previous novels are less in evidence this time, and the suspenseful, fast-paced plot has more twists and turns than usual in a Mike Bowditch novel.
— Bruce Desilva, Associated Press
Ireland beckons in ‘Mountains Wild’
Grief over the loss of a loved one never leaves a family as Sarah Stewart Taylor’s razor-sharp launch of a new series adroitly shows. “The Mountains Wild” uses the evocative background of Ireland to further explore its characters who share the Emerald Isle’s remoteness, mystique and complicated past.
Erin Flaherty’s disappearance 23 years ago in Dublin where she had moved for college and work has left her family in tatters. Her broken father hopes each day to find out what happened as does her cousin Maggie D’arcy, now a homicide detective in Long Island, N.Y.
When Erin first vanished, Maggie went to Ireland and spent weeks, talking to Erin’s friends, scouring the countryside and giving insight to the police about her sometimes wild, often unpredictable cousin. At the time, police thought Erin might have been linked to the disappearance of other young women at the same time.
Now, decades later, Erin’s scarf has been unearthed in the Wicklow woods in Ireland while police were looking for a missing schoolteacher and Maggie returns to Ireland to help with the investigation.
“The Mountains Wild” smoothly alternate between 2016 and 1993 showing the maturation of Maggie, whose loyalty to her family and concern for her cousin is unshakable, despite her often-awkward relationship with Erin.
We may not be able to travel to Ireland right now, but Taylor has brought the country to us. “The Mountains Wild” is a terrific series launch. Readers will relish spending more time with Taylor’s storytelling and her smart characters.
— Oline H. Cogdill, Sun Sentinel
Memoir comes at a needed time
In this fraught, bewildering American era, Heather Lende’s latest memoir is a blessed balm.
Lende, who has written three previous books about her life in the wildly beautiful, isolated, eclectic town of Haines, Alaska, here focuses on her time as a Haines Borough assembly member. In that role, she weighed in on harbor management, cruise ship rules, dirt-road names, senior citizen housing upkeep, dump cleanup, problem grizzlies and a host of other colorful issues that, while unique to Alaska, parallel the problems wrestled with in every American town, every day, often invisibly because local papers like the one Lende has written for have died off.
Alaska has always served as a stark model of the American divides between developers and environmentalists, fierce individualists and earnest, educated progressives focused on the common good. That rift has grown deeper there, as it has in all of America, in the wake of President Donald Trump’s 2016 election, which Lende tells us inspired this book.
She reminded herself to “never speak in absolutes” and to be wary of the rants of both those on the far right and the far left. That approach served her well as she faced a bitter recall attempt, and even more so as an American writer trying to find the silver lining in this time of toxic division.
Lende is a graceful and endearing writer, recapitulating the kind of wily, folksy wit and wisdom we associate with, say, Mark Twain, so much more powerful than the predictable “gotcha” snark of our social media age.
What a blessing Lende’s view of democracy, which she calls “glorious chaos,” is in this dark era.
— Pamela Miller, Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!