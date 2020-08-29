Writer Spencer Kope takes a risk but it pays off
“Shadows of the Dead,” the third thriller in Spencer Kope’s “Special Tracking Unit” series, opens with a car crash, the discovery of a bound woman in the trunk and the subsequent arrest of a seemly deranged driver.
Under questioning, the prisoner proclaims he intended to “fix” the woman, that she is “No. 8,” and he is doing the bidding of “the Onion King.” Concluding there might be seven more victims and another bad guy out there, Magnus “Steps” Craig and Jimmy Donovan, partners in the FBI’s Special Tracking unit, set out to hunt them down. The unit specializes in finding people, whether alive or dead, and Steps has a special ability that makes him unnaturally good at it.
When Steps was just 8 years old, he got lost in the woods and nearly died of hypothermia. That changed his brain, causing him to see people as colors. Kope is referencing synesthesia, a condition in which the senses get mixed up, leading people to “taste” words or “see” music as colors. However, Kope takes this to a fantastic extreme.
His hero sees every individual as a unique color, and those colors remain on everything they touch for years — a huge advantage for a man who makes his living as a tracker. Jimmy is the only person Steps has told about this ability, figuring quite rightly the rest of the world will think he is a nut.
By giving Steps this comic-book superpower, Kope has made a risky creative choice. For one thing, it makes Steps’ job easy, limiting opportunities for suspense. For another, Kope’s novels are, in every other respect, standard police procedurals. Fans of such books tend to get exasperated when police work is not accurately portrayed.
However, fans who suspend disbelief enough to accept Kope’s risk are likely to admire the plot’s twists and turns.
— By Bruce DeSilva, The Associated Press
‘Noir’ full of stories of thefts, cons and frauds
This lively collection of superior short stories follows a tradition publisher Akashic started in 2004 — use the background of myriad cities for tales by well known and emerging authors. The result, as “Tampa Bay Noir” shows, is an often perceptive look at the region.
In her introduction, Colette Bancroft, the book editor at the Tampa Bay Times, explains why this Florida Gulf Coast region lends itself to mystery fiction. “Ask most people what the Tampa Bay area is famous for, and they might mention sparkling beaches and sleek urban centers and contented retirees strolling the golf courses year-round. But it’s always had a dark side. Just look at its signature event: a giant pirate parade. Not only does Gasparilla honor the buccaneer traditions of theft, debauchery and violence; its namesake pirate captain, Jose Gaspar, is a fake who probably never existed,” she writes.
And that history informs these stories set in different Tampa neighborhoods and its environs. Michael Connelly, who grew up in Florida, brings his perennial hero Harry Bosch to Tampa to help an old flame locate a missing painting stolen from her home in “The Guardian,” the collection’s showpiece. A conman messes with the wrong women in Ace Atkins’ “Tall, Dark, and Handsome,” a revenge tale of the highest caliber. Ladee Hubbard, whose debut novel received the Ernest J. Gaines Award, shows that loyalty to family never ends with “It’s Not Locked Because It Don’t Lock.”
Two-time Edgar winner Lori Roy’s “Chum in the Water” is akin to a documentary about a delusional house flipper. However, Tim Dorsey’s “Triggerfish Lane” disappoints though it does have his series character Serge A. Storm meting out his own form of retribution. Other authors who bring their vision of Tampa include Lisa Unger, Sterling Watson and even Bancroft herself.
“Tampa Bay Noir” shines a light on “the shady stuff people get up to in the sunshine,” writes Bancroft.
— By Oline H. Cogdill, Sun Sentinel
Reporter examines depth of coal-minings’ problems
For generations, miners have known about the deadly effects of breathing tiny particles of coal dust created by drilling and blasting the earth. Black lung disease, also known as “coal miners’ curse,” has inspired countless ballads and workers’ songs.
Yet this affliction that slowly attacks a person’s ability to breathe never has aroused the kind of moral indignation and fury that it should. Black lung has been overshadowed in the American consciousness by the mining industry’s staggering toll of catastrophes — including explosions, roof collapses, fires and drownings that have killed more than 100,000 miners in the past century.
But as Chris Hamby makes clear in his lively and arduously researched book, “Soul Full of Coal Dust,” even those who escape the immediate dangers of toiling underground are subject to years, even decades, of pain, labored breathing and eventual death. “For the poor souls taken by this scourge, there are no news stories commemorating the anniversary of their sacrifice,” Hamby writes. “They simply suffocate in a slow-motion disaster that plays out over years in homes tucked deep in the mountain hollows.”
“Soul Full of Coal Dust” might disappoint readers expecting an expansive look into the inner workings of mines. But that terrain has been well trod by others. Hamby, a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter, is more interested in the complicated legal machinery that puts present-day miners at a disadvantage.
Hamby spent eight years writing and reporting on the health effects of coal mining in Appalachia, and this monumental effort set in motion federal reforms that put miners on a more equal footing with their employers. With his latest work, he has performed another public service by portraying the often-forgotten people of coal country as active agents in their own history.
— By Chris Serres, Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
