A riveting tale of a forensic accountant
Leave it to Minneapolis author Mindy Mejia to make accounting exciting.
Of course, she’s thrown in a $20 million purse in a world kickboxing tournament — staged at U.S. Bank Stadium, the billion-dollar home of the Minnesota Vikings — and liberal references to the Twin Cities’ parks, skyway system and Mill City Ruins.
The $20 million purse goes missing days before the start of the world tournament. Nora Trier is the forensic accountant leading the urgent search for the prize money. She’s a great character, flawed and smart, an accomplished kickboxer herself, and she has an idol’s crush on the head of Strike, the urban gym sponsoring the tournament.
Logan Russo, on billboards all about town, is a fierce dark-haired fighter and the beautiful face of the franchise. Logan and her husband, Gregg, are instantly suspects, as a matter of protocol. Nora herself works out at Strike, so the initial meeting is something like hero worship mixed with CSI.
With Nora and her team, we follow the money through a maze of Caribbean bank accounts, more suspects and the obligatory violence that must come with forensic accounting (who knew?). Will she uncover the prize money in time for Logan Russo to bestow it on the winner, who will become the next face of Strike?
In Mindy Mejia fashion, she stays one step ahead of us until the final page.
— By Ginny Greene, Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
A new set of tales for L’Engle fans
“The Moment of Tenderness” gifts readers with a new batch of stories from the late Madeleine L’Engle, beloved bestselling author of “A Wrinkle in Time.”
Discovered and compiled by L’Engle’s granddaughter, Charlotte Jones Voiklis, the stories range widely in plot, from a girl being bullied at summer camp to a married woman in love with her children’s doctor to an embarrassed daughter resisting her mother’s mandate she wear her glasses in public.
While L’Engle didn’t intend these stories to unite in a single collection, they feel bound together by her unique and powerful tone, which seems to split her characters wide open to expose their raw humanity and allows one story to effortlessly flow into the next.
Fans of “A Wrinkle in Time” and other L’Engle favorites will find in “The Moment of Tenderness” something new. L’Engle has published books in many genres, but even Voiklis wrote it took her time to confirm some of these stories were indeed written by her grandmother, considering their stark differences from some of her more famous works.
While they lack a certain whimsy one might expect from L’Engle, these stories are lovely in their own right. There is beauty in their simplicity and intrigue in the depth of the characters’ pain — feelings Voiklis writes should give us all a glimpse into some of L’Engles own struggles.
There is even wonder in the feeling of incompleteness that lingers at the end of many of the stories. Perhaps some were indeed incomplete, but perhaps L’Engle merely desired to produce slices of life, ones that do not offer exact answers or unrealistically neat endings.
— By Molly Sprayregen, The Associated Press
Book has an ambitious, lasting power
From childhood, Ana always had been different, having developed a love of writing and a longing to make her voice heard.
“A child as awkward as I required an explanation,” Kidd writes, describing Ana’s rebellious nature and early conflict with gender norms. “My father suggested that while God was busy knitting me together in my mother’s womb, He’d become distracted and mistakenly endowed me with gifts destined for some poor baby boy.”
It is not until her Aunt Yaltha comes to live with her — bestowing on the girl all the warmth lacking in her mother — that Ana starts to see her intelligence not as an accident but as a gift from God. Yaltha, too, is a gift, about whom Ana says: “Unlike my mother, unlike every woman I knew, my aunt was educated. Her mind was an immense feral country that spilled its borders. She trespassed everywhere.”
Yaltha is indeed a fascinating character, who sees and experiences tragedy but refuses to be victimized. The advice she gives to Ana is all will be well. How? By staying true to herself. By finding her own path. By reassembling her life – however broken — according to her own design. Ana, who faces her own tragedies, rises to that challenge again and again.
Kidd’s brilliance shines through on so many levels, but not the least in her masterful, reverential approach to capturing Jesus of Nazareth as a fully human young man in his 20s. One who loves and worships God but also works to support his mother and siblings and takes a wife whom he loves, respects and nicknames Little Thunder. He is not shocked by or opposed to her rebellious nature or her desire to follow her own longings. Rather, he is drawn to it.
The result is an epic masterpiece that is a triumph of insight and storytelling.
— By Genine Babakian, The Associated Press
