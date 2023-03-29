The marquee lights shine at the Paramount Theatre in Kankakee in 2021 as it announced the reopening date post-pandemic closure. Hitting the screen this weekend is the work of Kankakee native, Luke LaBeau.
Luke LaBeau, Kankakee native and graduate of Bishop McNamara High School, is the co-founder and head of development at Welcome Villain Films in Los Angeles.
Photo submitted
"MALUM" will play at Paramount Theatre starting Friday.
Welcome Villain Films
A new horror film is hitting the big screen at Paramount Theatre this weekend, and it comes with a touch of Kankakee. “MALUM” is a bold and expanded reimagining of the 2014 horror cult classic, “Last Shift.”
“MALUM” is also the first original production by Welcome Villain Films, which is co-founded by Kankakee native Luke LaBeau.
The film is playing Friday through Sunday at Paramount, and LaBeau answered a few questions about the movie and the experience of having it play in his hometown.
How does it feel for your studio’s first production to be hitting the big screen?
It feels almost surreal to have “MALUM” hitting the big screen this weekend, definitely a “pinch-me” moment. We announced Welcome Villain as a studio in March 2022, so to have a finished film releasing in theaters one year later is something our team is immensely proud of.
We have worked incredibly hard to make a film that not only introduces the Welcome Villain brand in the most fitting and accurate way but also one that delivers a unique, exciting and entertaining theatrical experience. I am truly humbled and proud to have MALUM releasing in theaters this weekend, and I hope everyone enjoys the show!
How does it feel to have the film play in your hometown?
Having “MALUM” play at the iconic Paramount in Kankakee is honestly a dream come true for me. That theater was a staple of my childhood and teenage years, and so it really feels like a “full circle” moment to have the film to not only be playing there, but to be opening on the “Big Screen,” where I saw so many incredible films that shaped my love for movies and desire to pursue this industry as a career.
The big screen at the Paramount is the best way to watch “MALUM,” and I encourage Kankakee movie fans to go opening weekend and see it on the biggest, best screen in town!
Anything else you’d like to mention?
“MALUM” was a true labor of love for me and everyone else involved in the movie. It is a film made for movie fans, by movie fans, and it is an absolute blast to see in the theater. Making a movie, bringing a story to life in motion picture form takes so many dedicated people, an immense amount of time, a plethora of resources and a little bit of luck.
Thankfully, we had the best cast who delivered with their performances each and every day, including an incredible lead performance from Jessica Sula, we had an amazing crew that kept things moving behind the scenes and a visionary director in Anthony DiBlasi that had a focused, fully realized plan to bring this film to life.
“MALUM” was made with love, with astounding practical effects, a thrilling score, standout performances and a breakneck pace that delivers the scares in a big way. This is the first of many horror films from Welcome Villain. So get ready for a truly unique and exciting horror film, and be sure to see “MALUM” this weekend at the Paramount Theater in Kankakee!
