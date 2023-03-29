A new horror film is hitting the big screen at Paramount Theatre this weekend, and it comes with a touch of Kankakee. “MALUM” is a bold and expanded reimagining of the 2014 horror cult classic, “Last Shift.”

“MALUM” is also the first original production by Welcome Villain Films, which is co-founded by Kankakee native Luke LaBeau.

The film is playing Friday through Sunday at Paramount, and LaBeau answered a few questions about the movie and the experience of having it play in his hometown.

