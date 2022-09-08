New Horizons Band of Kankakee Valley

Looking for a reason to pick up the old band instrument? Here it is.

The New Horizons Band of Kankakee Valley welcomes all adult players at all levels and is seeking new talent to join the band.

Rehearsals are from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday nights at the Larsen Fine Arts building on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University. Rehearsals begin Monday.

