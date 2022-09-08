Looking for a reason to pick up the old band instrument? Here it is.
The New Horizons Band of Kankakee Valley welcomes all adult players at all levels and is seeking new talent to join the band.
Rehearsals are from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday nights at the Larsen Fine Arts building on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University. Rehearsals begin Monday.
Those interested in joining or seeking more information can contact director Rod Williams at 815-953-1063 or rsrwill@comcast.net.
New Horizons Band is a collection of musicians who enjoy the craft and wish to bring music to the community.
According to the band’s website, “The New Horizons Band of Kankakee Valley exists to foster the musical enjoyment and growth of its members and to provide a medium by which members can share their talent with the Kankakee community and beyond. Membership is open to players who have a desire to once again enjoy the pleasure of making music with others.”
The website’s history states that Professor Roy Ernst organized the first New Horizons Band in 1991 at the Eastman School of Music, Rochester, N.Y. The purpose was to provide a group in which people could participate in a band fostering musical enjoyment as well as provide a medium by which members can share their talent. There are about 200 such groups throughout the United States, Australia and Canada.
In February 1998, The New Horizons Band of Kankakee Valley began with a total of just 13 instrumentalists. The first New Horizons Band concert was performed at Grace United Methodist Church on May 21, 1998. The band also has performed every December since 1998 at Good Shepard Manor in Momence. A total of 230 musicians have been a part of the band during the past 20 years.
Dr. Harlow Hopkins and Dr. Keith Ramsden were the original conductors. Hopkins retired in April 2012, and Ramsden retired in April 2014. Current conductor, Rod Williams, began conducting the band on Sept. 8, 2014 — making today his eighth anniversary.
The band is sponsored by King Music and Olivet Nazarene University.