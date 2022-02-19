New Beginnings for Cats

Ellie Mae is one of the many cats available for adoption at New Beginnings for Cats, located at 7701 E 3500N Rd., Bourbonnais.

 Tiffany Blanchette

From 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, the Bourbonnais-based shelter, New Beginnings for Cats, will host a spaghetti dinner at the Municipal Center at 700 Main Street NW, Bourbonnais.

The dinner is $10 per person and $5 for children ages 5 to 10. Take-out will be available and the dinner will be homemade with dessert and coffee included. All proceeds will benefit the shelter.

New Beginnings for Cats is a non-profit 501-3(c). For more information, call 815-472-4734.