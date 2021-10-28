Daily Journal staff report
The Juried Art Exhibition, “Fall Reflections,” opens with a reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at Harvest View Senior Living, located at 100 Harvest View Lane in Herscher. At 6 p.m., there will be jurors awards and comments.
The exhibition features the work of local and regional artists and will be on display until Dec. 10.
Artists included are: Pat Paris Cheffer, Rick Decorie, Jan Glazar, Ed Glazar, Jeannette Hiatt, Cindy Heimberger, Susan Henke, Jean Janssen, Kevin Kruse, Shannon Lafrance, Marvilene Quigley and Ann Wendlick.
On display are a wide array of media, including digital photography, oil, acrylic, watercolor, encaustic, ink and mixed media. Many works are available for purchase.
The Juror for the exhibition is Wayne Baranowski. Baranowski has over 40 years of experience as a professional photographer for various magazines, newspapers and businesses.
He was also a photojournalist for The Daily Journal for over 17 years. Baranowski takes great pride in his skill as a photographer, receiving numerous awards throughout his career. In 2007, he decided to open his own studio and started Wayba Productions in Bourbonnais.
Baranowski’s studio provides photography services for corporations, schools and sports teams. Along with his passion for photography, he is now in his 32nd year of teaching photography classes at Kankakee Community College, and has also been a guest speaker at schools and universities.
During the fall season, his pumpkin carving techniques have taken him throughout the Chicagoland and surrounding areas.
All proceeds from the exhibition go to support the residents’ activity program at Harvest View.
For more information, go to harvestviewliving.com/events.