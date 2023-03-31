Solitary Man

David Jericko is the lead singer of Solitary Man, a Neil Diamond tribute featuring The Crew.

 Allengang Entertainment

Daily Journal staff report

WATSEKA — Be forever in blue jeans and get ready to reach out and touch hands at an upcoming Neil Diamond tribute show in Watseka.

Doors open at 5 p.m. April 30 for a 6 p.m. show of Solitary Man, a tribute to Neil Diamond featuring David Jericko and The Crew. Tickets cost $20 for general admission seating and $25 at the door.

Recommended for you