Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Windy...strong thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 37F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CDT /4 PM EDT/ THIS
AFTERNOON TO 1 PM CDT /2 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected this afternoon. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up
to 50 mph expected tonight and Saturday morning.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From 3 PM CDT /4 PM EDT/ this afternoon to 1 PM CDT /2
PM EDT/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally stronger winds are possible with
thunderstorms this afternoon and this evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
David Jericko is the lead singer of Solitary Man, a Neil Diamond tribute featuring The Crew.
WATSEKA — Be forever in blue jeans and get ready to reach out and touch hands at an upcoming Neil Diamond tribute show in Watseka.
Doors open at 5 p.m. April 30 for a 6 p.m. show of Solitary Man, a tribute to Neil Diamond featuring David Jericko and The Crew. Tickets cost $20 for general admission seating and $25 at the door.
Veteran vocalist and tribute artist Jericko has 30 years of performing under his belt, including 15 years of live “Elvis” shows around the country, from Las Vegas to Memphis and New York’s Rockefeller Center.
Backed by The Crew, a band of professional musicians who have performed with some of the industry’s biggest stars, Jericko “embodies the essence of Neil Diamond to this show. You’ll feel the depth of his voice as David captures the entire package of a Neil Diamond concert from ‘Solitary Man’ to ‘Love on the Rocks’ you will ‘Feel Neil’ throughout the night,” according to a news release on the event.
The show is presented by Allengang Entertainment. For tickets, go to watsekatheatre.com, or call 815-993-6585.
